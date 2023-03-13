Hall County Court Judge Alfred Corey on Friday set bond at $5 million for Logan Hunts Horse, who is accused of murdering Todd Scherer on Thursday inside a barn at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

In addition, Corey established a $500,000 bond for 16-year-old Austin Kelly, who was allegedly an accessory to the crime and assisted in robbing the victim.

The body of Scherer, a 62-year-old Lincoln man, was found in one of the tack rooms at Fonner Park's Barn R Thursday morning.

Officers arrived to find "a male that was obviously deceased," says the probable cause affidavit, written by Grand Island police investigator Bryce Collamore.

Scherer had a "single suspected bullet wound to his stomach as well as a large laceration to the back of his head," the affidavit says.

A jockey told investigators that Hunts Horse "told him that he had shot a male named Todd earlier in the morning." the affidavit says.

Hunts Horse, 20, was located in his tack room in the same barn and and was taken into custody along with his girlfriend.

Hunts Horse admitted to investigators that he'd followed Scherer to his tack room and shot him once in the stomach with a handgun, the affidavit says.

Hunts Horse said that he, his girlfriend and Kelly left for the Locust Street Walmart. After talking at Walmart, the two males returned to the barn. Hunts Horse retrieved a wooden baseball bat from his room. Hunts Horse and Kelly went back to Scherer's room and struck the man, who was still alive, with the bat in the back of his head.

Hunts Horse said Kelly then reached into Scherer's pocket and removed his wallet, which contained cash.

Police took Kelly into custody during a traffic stop at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

In an interview, Kelly admitted that he was present in the barn with Hunts Horse and his girlfriend.

Kelly told police that Scherer "came to their room and was asking about sexual favors with the males, which made them uncomfortable," the affidavit says.

After Scherer had been escorted back to his room, Kelly said Hunts Horse went into the room and Kelly heard a loud gunshot.

Kelly said that after going to Walmart, he and Hunts Horse planned to return to the barn to take Scherer's wallet because they needed money for gas.

Back at Barn R, Kelly said he watched as Hunts Horse hit Scherer once in the back of the head with the bat. Kelly then grabbed Scherer's wallet, which was located in his front jeans pocket.

They split the money three ways, according to the affidavit.

Police say they found two 9mm rounds in Hunts Horse's jacket pockets. Hunts Horse directed officers to a place where the gun and baseball bat were found.

At Friday's arraignment, Hunts Horse was charged with first-degree murder, robbery and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Kelly was charged with robbery and two counts of accessory to a felony.

Hunts Horse's girlfriend was not charged.

Corey scheduled preliminary hearings for Hunts Horse and Kelly at 1:30 p.m April 4.

Hunts Horse's residence is listed as Wounded Knee, South Dakota Kelly lives in Grand Island.

The prosecutor in both cases is Sarah Hinrichs. Hunts Horse is represented by public defender Gerard Piccolo, while Kelly is represented by Jennifer Kearney.