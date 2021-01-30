Police will begin ticketing unmoved vehicles at 6 a.m. Saturday

If they haven’t been moved, vehicles will be towed away Tuesday

Beginning this morning, the Grand Island Police Department will start ticketing vehicles that haven’t been moved for 72 hours. Police are reminding Grand Island residents to clear their sidewalks and driveways.

On Friday, police sent out a news release reminding residents that if you “have a vehicle parked on a city street or city-owned parking lot, you are only allowed to park the vehicle in one spot for 72 hours before it must be moved.”

At 6 a.m. Saturday, police will begin the process of “ticketing those cars/vehicles parked on the streets that have not moved since the snow ended Tuesday. The city Street Department plowed the residential streets and around those vehicles that were parked on the street.”

If a vehicle is snowbound and it is obvious it has not moved since it snowed or since the snow plows passed, it will be ticketed.

The ticketing of those vehicles will continue until officers and community service officers are able to cover all residential streets.