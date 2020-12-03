Police will respond to complaints about noncompliance with mask mandate

Enforcing Grand Island’s new mask mandate is largely the duty of the people in charge at local businesses.

Grand Island Police Department officers won’t respond to a mask violation unless it has first been brought to the attention of the manager.

“If someone has a complaint about someone not wearing a mask, they are to go to the business manager. That’s the first step,” said Grand Island police Capt. Jim Duering. “So we will respond if a business has already intervened and is not getting compliance.”

Businesses that allow people to not wear masks risk being charged as a public nuisance.

“We will respond if the complaint is against the business not enforcing it,” Duering said. “The property owner of the business is really the first line where most of that should be taking place.”

The citywide COVID-19 prevention ordinance went into effect last week and remains in effect until Feb. 23, unless extended by the Grand Island City Council. The ordinance requires people to wear masks when indoors at premises open to the general public within city limits.

Police have received two or three calls about mask enforcement.

