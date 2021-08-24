Polishfest set for Sept. 12 in Ashton

ASHTON — The Polish Heritage Center will host the 21st annual Polishfest on Sept. 12

The event highlights the area’s Polish heritage by celebrating with traditional Polish food, music and fun. Events include a silent auction, grocery walk, raffles, country crafts, vegetables, baked goods, kolaches, Paczki, Polish, T-shirts and special discounts on Polish pottery. Participants also may visit the new Center Museum Home.

The day will begin with a 10:30 a.m. Memorial Polka Mass at St. Francis Church in Ashton. A polish buffet will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church hall. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children under 12.

Those who attend may dance from 1 to 4 p.m. to polka and Polish music by the Barry Boyce Band.

Todd Jodlowski and Father Dave Language will provide music from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church.

The event is sponsored by the Polish Heritage Center, 120 Howells Ave., Ashton.

For more information call 308-738-2260 or 308-728-5727 or visit Facebook.