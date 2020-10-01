Pomeranian saved, but at great cost for local rescue agency

An aging Pomeranian taken in by Grand Island’s Voice for Companion Animals had its life saved but not without a cost to the local nonprofit.
VCA recently received two Pomeranians, both 9, from a breeder, President Robyn Mays said. One of them, Nilla, had an alarmingly hard abdomen.
“Right away we were like, ‘This isn’t right,’ so we got her to a vet,” Mays said. “We got X-rays and there was a large mass on her spleen.”
An exploratory surgery was performed.
Nilla’s spleen and the mass were removed together and sent to University of Nebraska-Lincoln for pathology.
Nilla returned cured.
“She came back yesterday and she’s doing great,” she said. “She did so great, she even got her spay done. That’s awesome.”
The smaller of the two dogs, Pandora, will go to a veterinarian next week for dental work and spaying.
Expensive but ‘you have to do it’
Such veterinary costs can be burdensome for the volunteer nonprofit.
Medical bills are the group’s greatest expense, along with mortgage and utilities, Mays said.
“One hit can be upwards of $750, for one animal alone. But when you have an opportunity to make that difference you have to try,” she said. “We have to put the animal in a better position than when they left. That’s what rescues should be.”
These expenses are expected, Mays said.
“You have to do it,” she said. “There’s no way around it. You need a breeder release. You’re probably going to have dental, if they’re older. Spays, vaccinations, testing, blood work — the whole thing. It gets costly.”
VCA has overcome other challenges recently.
The nonprofit had been renting its building, 524 S. Webb Road, formerly a veterinary clinic, when the owner passed away.
The owner’s wife then wanted to sell the property.
“We’d been in it and we needed to be out,” Mays said. “But we have animals. We do our food pantry. So, we did grants and fundraisers and bought the property.”
Group welcomes donations
VCA received a partial grant for a new window. A supporter fixed its floor. And the leaky roof was repaired.
Through September, Girl Scouts from Troop 718 have been helping to repaint and renovate the site to earn their Girl Scout Gold Award.
After the group met the challenge of acquiring the building, the pandemic came, bringing with it a new series of challenges.
“We got very low on food,” Mays said. “We purposely ran two pantries, one here and one in Wood River, right at the beginning in March, to get a bunch of food out to the public so they wouldn’t have to go out.”
She said VCA is not in financial trouble, though help with meeting its high veterinary costs would be welcome, Mays said.
“It’s mostly the vet bills and, luckily, we have great vets that work with us,” Mays said. “They let us maybe put it on our account and pay it when we can.”
The nonprofit is sheltering 14 cats and four dogs, including the two Pomeranians.
“We have kittens that we’ve gotten in over the summer that are either in foster or here, and getting them vetted is costly, too,” she said. “It adds up, but we’ll be there for them.”
Making a difference
For the nonprofit’s volunteers, the rewards always will outweigh any challenge, Mays said.
“A lot of times we call this our church,” she said. “This is where we can see that we’re making a difference. The calls we get to help out — whether it’s a lost pet, found pet — we’re here. If we can do something, we will do something. We’re just blessed to be able to do it.”
She added, “We have rescue in our blood, and we want to make a difference.”
