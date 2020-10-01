Pomeranian saved, but at great cost for local rescue agency

An aging Pomeranian taken in by Grand Island’s Voice for Companion Animals had its life saved but not without a cost to the local nonprofit.

VCA recently received two Pomeranians, both 9, from a breeder, President Robyn Mays said. One of them, Nilla, had an alarmingly hard abdomen.

“Right away we were like, ‘This isn’t right,’ so we got her to a vet,” Mays said. “We got X-rays and there was a large mass on her spleen.”

An exploratory surgery was performed.

Nilla’s spleen and the mass were removed together and sent to University of Nebraska-Lincoln for pathology.

Nilla returned cured.

“She came back yesterday and she’s doing great,” she said. “She did so great, she even got her spay done. That’s awesome.”

The smaller of the two dogs, Pandora, will go to a veterinarian next week for dental work and spaying.

Expensive but ‘you have to do it’

Such veterinary costs can be burdensome for the volunteer nonprofit.

Medical bills are the group’s greatest expense, along with mortgage and utilities, Mays said.