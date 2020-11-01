Pooches on parade: Canine fashion scene hits Hastings

HASTINGS — The sidewalks of downtown Hastings were roamed Saturday by creatures dressed as skunks, girl pirates, convicts, superheroes and pumpkins.

And those were just the dogs.

At least 75 pet owners dolled up their pooches for an event called Furry Friends Trick or Treat.

It wasn’t that much of a novelty for the hounds. In talking to pet owners, it sounded like a lot of the dogs are used to wearing costumes. So they didn’t suffer much indignity.

But it was a fun time for both adults and pets. People enjoyed checking out the dogs, and the dogs were busy checking out each other.

Melissa Utecht of Hastings outfitted her dog, Stella, as a skunk. The canine is a combination of French bulldog and Boston terrier. Fortunately, the dog didn’t spray.

Roanyn, a pitbull mastiff, wore stripes, but he wasn’t really a convict. “He’s just naughty all the time,” said his owner, Sydney Anderson of Hastings.

Her other dog, Nala, wore more delicate attire. “She’s a princess, because that’s the way she gets treated,” Anderson said of her husky.