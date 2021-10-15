Portion of Grand Island's North Road opens today

North Road will be open from 13th Street to State Street/Cannon Road on Friday with occasional lane closures permitting landscaping crews to finish seeding and sodding of lawns.
North Road will continue to be closed from State Street/Cannon Road to Capital Avenue. That segment of road will be opened later this fall. Access to Boston Circle and Sacramento Circle will be maintained on the new concrete pavement through the construction zone.
The work is part of the North Road paving improvement project.
A roundabout has been constructed at the intersection of North Road and State Street/Cannon Road.
