 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portion of Grand Island's North Road opens today
0 comments
top story

Portion of Grand Island's North Road opens today

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

North Road will be open from 13th Street to State Street/Cannon Road on Friday with occasional lane closures permitting landscaping crews to finish seeding and sodding of lawns.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

North Road will continue to be closed from State Street/Cannon Road to Capital Avenue. That segment of road will be opened later this fall. Access to Boston Circle and Sacramento Circle will be maintained on the new concrete pavement through the construction zone.

The work is part of the North Road paving improvement project.

A roundabout has been constructed at the intersection of North Road and State Street/Cannon Road.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Adele - Easy On Me (Official Video)

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts