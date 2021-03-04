Portion of Old Potash Highway will close Monday

Beginning Monday, Old Potash Highway will be closed from the U.S. Post Office to Claude Road as part of the spring resumption of the Old Potash Highway and Claude Road Paving Improvement Project.

Access to the post office will be maintained off Old Potash Highway from west of the facility. The Old Potash Highway and Claude Road intersection will be closed for the construction of a roundabout. Old Potash Highway will remain open to Diers Avenue and Kaufman Avenue.

Old Potash Highway will be closed, in some form, between the post office and Webb Road throughout the 2021 construction season.

“The Old Potash Highway closures will be phased to maintain access to business along the project corridor,” according to a news release from the Grand Island Public Works Department.

The Old Potash Highway and Claude Road project includes reconstruction of Old Potash Highway from Webb Road to North Road. Old Potash Highway will consist of removal of the existing asphalt roadway and construction of a concrete curb and gutter roadway section.