Portion of Old Potash Highway will close Monday

Beginning Monday, Old Potash Highway will be closed from the U.S. Post Office to Claude Road as part of the spring resumption of the Old Potash Highway and Claude Road Paving Improvement Project.
Access to the post office will be maintained off Old Potash Highway from west of the facility. The Old Potash Highway and Claude Road intersection will be closed for the construction of a roundabout. Old Potash Highway will remain open to Diers Avenue and Kaufman Avenue.
Old Potash Highway will be closed, in some form, between the post office and Webb Road throughout the 2021 construction season.
“The Old Potash Highway closures will be phased to maintain access to business along the project corridor,” according to a news release from the Grand Island Public Works Department.
The Old Potash Highway and Claude Road project includes reconstruction of Old Potash Highway from Webb Road to North Road. Old Potash Highway will consist of removal of the existing asphalt roadway and construction of a concrete curb and gutter roadway section.
The construction of a new section of Claude Road from Old Potash Highway to Faidley Avenue is also part of the project. Four roundabouts will be constructed as part of the project. They will be at the following intersections — Old Potash Highway and Wilmar Avenue, Old Potash Highway and Claude Road, Old Potash Highway and North Road, and Claude Road and Faidley Avenue.
The project includes storm sewer construction, sidewalk improvements, water main adjustments and sanitary sewer extensions.
Utility relocations along Old Potash Highway have begun and will continue in the 2021 construction season.
On May 26, 2020, Grand Island City Council awarded the construction contract to Starostka Group Unlimited of Grand Island for $10,530,764.77.
For more information on the roadway project and other public works projects, visit the projects webpage at drivegi.com, or call public works at 308-385-5455.