Portion of Old Potash set to reopen Friday

Beginning Friday, Old Potash Highway will be open from North Road to Claude Road, according to the Grand Island Public Works Department.
Old Potash will continue to be closed from Claude Road to Highway 281. Access to the local businesses within the area will continue to be maintained from Claude Road, Kaufman Avenue and Diers Avenue.
Old Potash is scheduled to be opened from Highway 281 to Wilmar Avenue in August. It will include the Old Potash Highway and Wilmar Avenue roundabout, which is the city of Grand Island’s first multi-lane roundabout. Instructional material on how to drive multi-lane roundabouts may be found at drivegi.com. Old Potash Highway will be closed from Wilmar Avenue to Webb Road in August.
The Old Potash Highway and Claude Road project includes reconstruction of Old Potash Highway from Webb Road to North Road. The work on Old Potash Highway consists of removal of the existing asphalt roadway and construction of a concrete curb and gutter roadway section. The construction of a new section of Claude Road from Old Potash Highway to Faidley Avenue is also part of the project. Four roundabouts are being constructed with this project and include the following intersections: Old Potash Highway and Wilmar Avenue, Old Potash Highway and Claude Road, Old Potash Highway and North Road and Claude Road and Faidley Avenue. The project will include storm sewer construction, sidewalk improvements, water main adjustments and sanitary sewer extensions.
On May 26, 2020, the Grand Island City Council awarded the construction contract to Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. of Grand Island for $10,530,764.77.
For more information on this roadway project and other Public Works projects, visit the projects webpage at drivegi.com or call Public Works at 308-385-5455.