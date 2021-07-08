Portion of Old Potash set to reopen Friday

Beginning Friday, Old Potash Highway will be open from North Road to Claude Road, according to the Grand Island Public Works Department.

Old Potash will continue to be closed from Claude Road to Highway 281. Access to the local businesses within the area will continue to be maintained from Claude Road, Kaufman Avenue and Diers Avenue.

Old Potash is scheduled to be opened from Highway 281 to Wilmar Avenue in August. It will include the Old Potash Highway and Wilmar Avenue roundabout, which is the city of Grand Island’s first multi-lane roundabout. Instructional material on how to drive multi-lane roundabouts may be found at drivegi.com. Old Potash Highway will be closed from Wilmar Avenue to Webb Road in August.