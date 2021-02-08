 Skip to main content
Portion of Skate Island roof collapses
Portion of Skate Island roof collapses

A large portion of Skate Island’s roof collapsed under the weight of snow early Monday morning, putting the future of the Grand Island landmark in jeopardy.

Steve Anderson, who owns the business, said about three-quarters of the roof collapsed.

No one was inside at the time.

The inside motion detectors started going off at about 4:30 a.m., Anderson said. Dispatch operators started calling and ended up getting ahold of Anderson’s manager. It “took us about a half hour to get over here and let them in,” he said.

Grand Island Building Inspector Craig Lewis “says it looks like it’s going to be a total loss,” Anderson said.

Skate Island, at 2310 N. Webb Road, is 55 years old. Anderson’s father, Jerry, bought the building in 1969. His family has been running the business for 52 years.

“They don’t make buildings like this anymore. It’s a Quonset hut, a Behlen steel building. I just had a new roof put on it three years ago,” Anderson said. “I was told that unless a tornado landed smack down on top of it or a plane crashed into it, there’d be no way this thing could possibly go down. It’s a fortress, the way it’s made.”

He does not yet know if he’ll be able to reopen.

