Possibilities exist where light shines

Two plants rest on a ledge near each other, one bathed in light from the glimmering exterior and the other splashed in the fluorescent bulbs of the interior.

Once, the plants grew toward the same light, bending toward what they could flourish under. Yet, a dark shadow had cast itself over one plant, blocking its access to the sun. It was inclined to grow toward the fake light of the house’s inner walls, its new home far away from its ledge companion.

People grow no differently. When placed in the light, we arch away from the darkness and grow far from those who may have once been near us because we are gazing down different hallways of life. Our paths may no longer bridge together, and, as a result, our branches slant farther away from each other.

In several months, I will be leaving for college in California, worlds away when my family and friends remain in Nebraska. Undoubtedly, it will be difficult to say goodbye to them, even if it is for a few months at a time. I have never known a world absent of these people. Throughout my life, my family has always been there, changing forms and adapting to the world but always existing where and when I needed them.

My friends have become a constant in my life during high school, as we mold our lives to make time for those who matter so deeply to us. Our personalities have begun to mesh with one another, and our schedules have learned to open up when others need our help. They have become a light in my life during stressful exams or intense competitions that have caused my confidence to perish, but their support continues to flourish around me.

I have grown with these people for many years. Our vines have become tangled together, lives intertwined until it is difficult for me to separate which part of myself belongs in Nebraska and which part will reside in California.

I may carry material items with me to college, but I can only carry virtual relationships, as the people I have known can only be talked to on the phone but not in person. Although heartbreaking, growth is only truly accompanied with separation between comfort and opportunity. The chances to succeed exist in terrifying places in which we must open ourselves to what others have closed themselves off to because they are afraid of possibility.

However, as I come to understand that possibilities exists where the light shines, I must go there to grow toward it. I must separate myself from the people I love temporarily to plant seeds of opportunity in new spaces.

There will be people I can grow with and people who have already cut the branches between our bridges, helping me to understand who is truly my friend as I travel away and which relationships will wither with the distance between us.

I hope that I will find friendships that never cease to end and inspire, uplifting and comforting me when my branches have broken, my roots are dry and my leaves hang heavy. But, until I find that, we will all be passing colors, the blur of memories when we reflect on the moments of life.

We do not exist on a ledge but in a field with billions of others who are growing with us, always pushing us toward the sun above our heads. Friendships exist everywhere and people were meant to outstretch their branches in support of others and lift the weary willows.

I can not wait to grow, with my family, with my friends of the present and with the hundreds of incredible people I will meet in the future.

Emelia Richling is a senior at Northwest High School.