Post-pandemic trends look positive for Nebraska

Slone said by Gov. Pete Ricketts not putting an arbitrary stay-in-place rule into effect, that helped ease the pandemic’s economic strain. Nebraska’s economy is totally integrated, making all sectors of business essential.

“The minute you start shutting down businesses, you are shutting down much broader parts of your economy,” he said.

Slone said during the pandemic, Nebraska’s service and hospitality and tourism industries were economically hurt. The state’s larger industries, such as agriculture and manufacturing, while feeling the effects of the pandemic, did not get the economic hit that service, tourism and hospitality received.

“We are going to come out of this (pandemic) probably better than a lot of other states,” he said.

During the pandemic, Slone said, many people began working from home. That is a trend that he sees continuing after the pandemic. That mobility will allow people to move to areas where the quality of life is better.

He said that is a trend that Nebraska can benefit from.

“That shift to remote locations is good for Nebraska,” Slone said.