Prairie Commons plans ambitious building program for the new year and beyond

While Grand Island’s Prairie Commons development made up for lost ground during 2021, there were still obstacles in the way due to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roger Bullington, president/general manger of Chief Construction & Development of Grand Island, said 2022 promises to carry on the momentum of this massive building project that is changing the landscape of Grand Island and central Nebraska.
“The projects have been going great even though we have had numerous supply shortages of framing studs, lumber and that stuff,” Bullington said.
He said the subcontractors, the build team and others involved in the ongoing Prairie Commons projects have done a “great job of holding it all together.”
“That’s why you’ve seen a lot of progress,” Bullington said.
Earlier this year, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the $51 million Tabitha Senior Care facility.
The new senior care facility is located at 3490 Ewoldt St. in Prairie Commons. Chief Construction begun site preparation for the new facility in May. The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.
The new facility will provide a senior living community encompassing independent and assisted living, memory care and long-term/skilled nursing care. The project will have 157 apartments, including 81 independent living, 20 assisted living, 20 memory care and 36 skilled-nursing apartments.
Tabitha, which was founded in Lincoln in 1886, has been serving Grand Island and area communities for 25 years.
“We started on that progress in late May,” Bullington said.
Prairie Commons is already the home of the Grand Island Regional Medical Center, which celebrated its first anniversary earlier this year.
In September 2020, the Prairie Commons Medical Office Building, a 66,000-square-foot medical office building, was completed.
Prairie Commons broke ground in 2017 with the 64-bed hospital as the anchor tenant.
Along with the Tabitha development, Prairie Commons also saw the groundbreaking in October for the new home of Unity Eye Centers, formerly Family Eyecare Centers.
The new two-story building will have a modern transitional design with plenty of windows and natural lighting. Chief Construction is coordinating the build.
The building will be co-owned by Allen Capital Group, which is owned by Mark Allen, CEO, and Grand Island native. The new building is expected to be completed by fall 2022.
Bullington said both the Tabitha and Unity Eye Centers projects were to start in 2020, but was delayed due to pandemic.
Now, with both projects expected to be complete in the fall of 2022, Bullington said 2022 will again be a busy year at Prairie Commons.
“Going forward, you’re going to see a lot of new projects go up going up every six month or so,” he said.
Prairie Commons is a 108-acre green field site about four miles north of Interstate 80, located on the southwest corner of Highway 281 and Highway 34.
The Prairie Commons master plan envisioned not only the hospital and medical offices, along with the Tabitha and Unity Eye Centers, but also a hotel and with conference space, additional medical and business offices, along with mixed use space for retail and restaurants, multi-family units, walking trails, community space and much more.
In 2022, Bullington said work will be begin on a new hotel and a new large apartment complex.
“This is going to be a huge thing for Grand Island,” he said. “We’ll also start on another medical office building in the fall, along with a lot of other stuff that’s in the works.”
For a number of years, the City of Grand Island has been investing in infrastructure improvements along Highway 281 toward Interstate 80. Along with Prairie Commons, a number of new building projects are being done in that area in the Platte Valley Industrial Park, which will also bring many new jobs to the community like Prairie Commons has.
“It (Prairie Commons) shows where Grand Island’s growth patterns going to be,” Bullington said. “There’s going to be a lot of investment grade construction projects out there. So we’re really excited about things going forward next year and beyond.”