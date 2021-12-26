Prairie Commons plans ambitious building program for the new year and beyond

Now, with both projects expected to be complete in the fall of 2022, Bullington said 2022 will again be a busy year at Prairie Commons.

“Going forward, you’re going to see a lot of new projects go up going up every six month or so,” he said.

Prairie Commons is a 108-acre green field site about four miles north of Interstate 80, located on the southwest corner of Highway 281 and Highway 34.

The Prairie Commons master plan envisioned not only the hospital and medical offices, along with the Tabitha and Unity Eye Centers, but also a hotel and with conference space, additional medical and business offices, along with mixed use space for retail and restaurants, multi-family units, walking trails, community space and much more.

In 2022, Bullington said work will be begin on a new hotel and a new large apartment complex.

“This is going to be a huge thing for Grand Island,” he said. “We’ll also start on another medical office building in the fall, along with a lot of other stuff that’s in the works.”