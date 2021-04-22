Prairie Loft Springfest set for Sunday

HASTINGS — The 10th annual Prairie Loft Springfest will take place Sunday at the Prairie Loft at 4705 DLD Road, west of Hastings.
The event is free and will run from 1 to 6 p.m. There will be family activities, farm animals, antique farm equipment displays, natural playground and mud kitchen, art vendors, food trucks, demonstrations and much more. Free-will donations are encouraged online and on site at the event.
New this year:
— Trick roping demonstrations with Joan Wells at 2:30 and 4, sponsored by the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau Program.
— Hula hoop workshops with Carly Cremers at 1:30, 3:15 and 4:45.
Vendors will offer kettle corn, Mexican food, jewelry, art, face painting, fairly traded home décor, jams, jellies, salsas and more.
Event partners and exhibitors include the Rural Ranchers 4-H Club and Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association, among others.
Event sponsors are Aurora Cooperative, Cooperative Producers Inc. and Humanities Nebraska.
Event plans were made in consultation with the health department. All activities will be outdoors or in rustic barns. Visitors should plan to enjoy the festivities while allowing space for social distancing. Face coverings will be required when in close proximity to others.
The classroom, which includes the toy tractors, will be closed. No pets will be allowed on the grounds.
Prairie Loft is located on 20 acres with two miles of trails to explore. Prairie Loft’s mission is to teach agriculture appreciation, outdoor education, cultural connections, and the wise use of natural resources.
Details, directions and other program information are available online at prairieloft.org and on Facebook.