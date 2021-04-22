Prairie Loft Springfest set for Sunday

HASTINGS — The 10th annual Prairie Loft Springfest will take place Sunday at the Prairie Loft at 4705 DLD Road, west of Hastings.

The event is free and will run from 1 to 6 p.m. There will be family activities, farm animals, antique farm equipment displays, natural playground and mud kitchen, art vendors, food trucks, demonstrations and much more. Free-will donations are encouraged online and on site at the event.

New this year:

— Trick roping demonstrations with Joan Wells at 2:30 and 4, sponsored by the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau Program.

— Hula hoop workshops with Carly Cremers at 1:30, 3:15 and 4:45.

Vendors will offer kettle corn, Mexican food, jewelry, art, face painting, fairly traded home décor, jams, jellies, salsas and more.

Event partners and exhibitors include the Rural Ranchers 4-H Club and Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association, among others.

Event sponsors are Aurora Cooperative, Cooperative Producers Inc. and Humanities Nebraska.