‘Praise God? Thank God for Father Murphy! Lord have Murphy, Christ have Murphy, Lord have Murphy!’

As I sit here in my home on a brutally frigid Sunday morning listening to the KNVL Polka Show, I am transported back to another place and time.

My mind wanders back to the countless Whoopi John requests that we would enjoy on our road trip to see one of our all-time favorite priests, Father James Murphy. We were on our way up to Mass in Ericson where he was always waiting to give us a big hug and a smile.

Tradition would then state that, following services, we would all travel across the highway to The Ranch Cafe for one of the best Sunday buffets in the Sandhills. Neither event ever disappointed, and we counted down the days until we could get together again with Father Murphy.

Sadly, however, that treasured family memory has come to an end. Father James Murphy passed away on Jan. 21, 2021. A member of the Yax/King families for decades, he leaves behind an incredible legacy.

Born to Emmet and Margaret (O’Brien) Murphy, he grew up on the family farm outside of Spalding. Surrounded by his four brothers and two sisters, he grew up cultivating a deep and abiding love for his faith and life on the Greeley County homeplace.