Prayer vigil set for Tuesday night in Hastings

A prayer vigil will be held in Hastings Tuesday evening for those who would like to see Roe v. Wade overturned.

The vigil will run from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Attendees will pray for the U.S. Supreme Court justices as they hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson on Wednesday.

Dobbs v. Jackson has gathered substantial attention from both pro-lifers and abortion rights supporters because it is the most significant challenge to Roe v. Wade to rise up in the courts in more than a decade.

A ruling in the case is expected in the spring.