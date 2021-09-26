Prepare fruit trees, strawberries for colder weather ahead

You know the saying; the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Even though apple and other fall fruit harvest is nearing its end, that doesn’t mean the work is over. Fall sanitation is just one key part of fruit management. A little extra work now could ensure a successful growing season next year.

Make sure your fruit trees are ready for the winter to come. Start by making sure that your tree goes into winter with an adequate amount of moisture. The recommendation for trees is to have about 1 inch of supplemental water per week. This is about enough water to get the top 8 inches of the soil moist. Fruit trees do not require much fertilization, especially in the fall. In the fall we want trees to go dormant, not produce more growth, which is why we avoid fertilizing trees in the fall.

Fruit trees can benefit from good fall sanitation. Healthy fallen fruits or leaves can be collected and placed in the compost pile. Removal of rotting dropped fruit as well as diseased fruit and leaves will help decrease the potential for pathogens to infect next year’s crop.