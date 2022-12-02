Presents, gift cards sought for area veterans

For the sixth year in a row, the Business Coalition for Veterans is collecting gifts and gift cards for veterans who live in the area.

Gifts will be delivered to residents of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Victory Place and other local veterans.

The project is called “Christmas at the VA.” The drive, which began Nov. 25, will go until Dec. 9.

“I am requesting unwrapped gifts for all ages from toddlers to great-grandparents,” says Chef Anthony Brando, founder of the Business Coalition for Veterans. “Last year, 139 gift bags went forth spreading Christmas cheer.”

Brando is also requesting $10 gift cards to give to veterans. He suggests that supporters buy the gift cards from Casey’s, Papa John’s Pizza, Taco John’s, Raising Cane’s, Domino’s, Runza, Arby’s, Wendy’s, Subway, Amigos and Pump & Pantry.

Most of those locations are close to the VA and Victory Place, Brando noted. Many of the residents of the VA and Victory Place travel on foot or rely on Crane transportation.

Red Christmas barrels have been set up at three drop-off locations. They are Destiny Church, Tiffany Square and the Grand Generation Center.

If you drop a gift card in those barrels, please put it in an envelope.

You may also mail gift cards, by Dec. 16, to Chef Anthony, P.O. Box 81, Alda, NE 68810.

For more information, call 308-227-8018.