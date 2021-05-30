President of Justice Coalition of Grand Island calls attention to police brutality

“I want to fix Grand Island. I want to make sure the police are here to protect and serve the people as opposed to government interests,” she said.

If a law is wrong “it’s more important to help your community feel safe and protected, as opposed to upholding that law, if that makes sense,” Gutierrez said.

Like every police department, Grand Island’s department has “good and bad apples,” she said.

Officer Brad Brooks, Gutierrez said, is one of the good ones.

“The community loves him,” she said.

But she has heard of Grand Island officers using excessive force against women of color, she said.

Gutierrez, who was born and raised in Grand Island, felt the city was somewhat racist when she was growing up. Because she’s Hispanic, people sometimes told her, “Go back where you came from,” or made comments about deportation. “I’ve even been called the N word a few times because people assume I’m black, and I’m not.”

Those comments were not plentiful, she said, but she heard them.

Even if people think they can’t do anything, “their voice is important,” Gutierrez said.