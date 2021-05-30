President of Justice Coalition of Grand Island calls attention to police brutality

Keren Gutierrez, who organized a George Floyd memorial Saturday night in Grand Island, was the only person who attended the event.
Gutierrez, 24, stood at the corner of First and Walnut streets, holding a sign that read, “GI says Black Lives Matter.”
Gutierrez is the president of the Justice Coalition of Grand Island, which was organized last June.
Why did Gutierrez schedule the memorial?
“I just thought it was important to remember the victims of police brutality,” she said. “While it is a memorial for George Floyd, he was just kind of the tip of the iceberg.”
Since Floyd’s death May 25, 2020, other people have lost their lives due to police brutality, Gutierrez said. She mentioned Daunte Wright, who was shot by a Minnesota police officer on April 11.
“So we just thought it was really important to tell people that the work is not done,” she said.
Gutierrez wants people to remember that “police brutality happens even in our own community.”
She believes that since the death of Floyd and others, Grand Island has become a little bit more aware of racial problems.
Gutierrez said she thinks last year’s unrest “woke a lot of Americans up to realize that the black and brown citizens, American citizens, are suffering.”
The country needs more awareness of those issues, she said.
Why wasn’t Gutierrez joined by others Saturday night?
“It’s just hard to get boots on the ground,” she said. It’s easy for people to like comments on Facebook or Twitter, but “action is harder to take.”
Plus, “a whole lot of Grand Island people work. They’ve got stuff to do, so it’s understandable,” Gutierrez said.
The Justice Coalition of Grand Island basically takes community ideas and runs with them, she said.
“When a community member reaches out, we try to help them as much as we can,” Gutierrez said.
The organization is building a community garden at Third and Oak streets.
The vice president of the Justice Coalition is Guillermo Pena Vialladares. Andrea Hall is the secretary.
The Justice Coalition is trying to organize an LGBT pride festival. The group also wants to educate people about Delta 8, a form of THC that’s legal at the federal level. That product is sold at shops in Grand Island, Gutierrez said.
“A legal version is better than the illegal version,” she said.
But Gutierrez’s main focus is the community.
“I want to fix Grand Island. I want to make sure the police are here to protect and serve the people as opposed to government interests,” she said.
If a law is wrong “it’s more important to help your community feel safe and protected, as opposed to upholding that law, if that makes sense,” Gutierrez said.
Like every police department, Grand Island’s department has “good and bad apples,” she said.
Officer Brad Brooks, Gutierrez said, is one of the good ones.
“The community loves him,” she said.
But she has heard of Grand Island officers using excessive force against women of color, she said.
Gutierrez, who was born and raised in Grand Island, felt the city was somewhat racist when she was growing up. Because she’s Hispanic, people sometimes told her, “Go back where you came from,” or made comments about deportation. “I’ve even been called the N word a few times because people assume I’m black, and I’m not.”
Those comments were not plentiful, she said, but she heard them.
Even if people think they can’t do anything, “their voice is important,” Gutierrez said.
Since Floyd’s death, she believes, people think more about their actions and how they affect other people.