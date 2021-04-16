Price tag hinders pursuit of higher education

The question of whether or not students are qualified for these schools is becoming less relevant. Instead, many students have to ask whether they can even afford these schools or higher education at all. Financial decisions are not easy to make, especially when many students are so young. However, the prospect of spending hundreds of thousands in education just to secure a career later is a difficult choice to make.

To combat the lofty price tag, many families often take out loans, but the debt is so staggering that it nearly hinders any financial success students are able to attain later in life. The New York Times found that students who had to take out loans are more likely to have poor credit scores and to live with their parents.

Achieving success in a society built on the ideals of higher education is difficult when the cost of tuition is exorbitant and wholly unnecessary.

As college application season comes to a close, many students are not just dealing with rejection from dream schools. They are also coming to terms with not being able to attend a certain college solely because their family doesn’t earn enough money to afford it.