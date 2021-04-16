Price tag hinders pursuit of higher education

Last week, students from across the nation sat down at their computers and opened letters that determined the course of their futures.
With diminishing hope, students tapped through screens and buttons, reading decisions made about their academics, abilities and activities. Sometimes, the hope heightened as the digital letter exploded with confetti and they were admitted into the school. Other times, the hope dwindled as they read through a letter rejecting their application.
Regardless, now the final decisions are in, students are now faced with the task of choosing among schools. As they sift through the benefits and drawbacks of their college list, it comes as no surprise that one of the primary drawbacks students must consider is tuition.
In a report from Northwestern Mutual in 2020, most students are paying nearly $22,000 dollars a year when attending a public university. Private schools cost nearly double that amount and top schools charge nearly three times as much. When most students graduate, they have accumulated almost $90,000 in debt, a number that will stick with them for most of their lives as they work to pay it off.
While these numbers are not exactly ideal, what is even more disturbing is the 5% annual increase in college tuition predicted to occur in the next five years, meaning that $22,000 will turn into almost $30,000 as education becomes more inaccessible to many students. In 10 years, students will be paying more than $35,000 annually for an education they can only hope sets them up for success. Yet, it is also the same education thousands of other students are receiving, preparing them for a job market that is hardly big enough to combat the number of students exiting colleges and universities in the subsequent decade.
The question of whether or not students are qualified for these schools is becoming less relevant. Instead, many students have to ask whether they can even afford these schools or higher education at all. Financial decisions are not easy to make, especially when many students are so young. However, the prospect of spending hundreds of thousands in education just to secure a career later is a difficult choice to make.
To combat the lofty price tag, many families often take out loans, but the debt is so staggering that it nearly hinders any financial success students are able to attain later in life. The New York Times found that students who had to take out loans are more likely to have poor credit scores and to live with their parents.
Achieving success in a society built on the ideals of higher education is difficult when the cost of tuition is exorbitant and wholly unnecessary.
As college application season comes to a close, many students are not just dealing with rejection from dream schools. They are also coming to terms with not being able to attend a certain college solely because their family doesn’t earn enough money to afford it.
For many students, their dreams have become impossible. Crushed by the weight of reality, they accept that their qualifications alone are not enough to prepare them for college. Each year, there are thousands of stellar students whose dreams and hopes crumble when the price tag is attached. They may have been qualified, they may have spent hours pouring their soul into essays, they may have founded their own clubs and they may have excelled in every area, but they still must face a price tag with the ability to cripple their wildest dreams.
Students should no longer be silent about college tuition inflating, controlling their aspirations and molding their dreams until they are nothing more than what they can afford. It is time for students to speak up and to demand that the price tag attached to college tuition is made affordable because it is silencing our dreams.
Emelia Richling is a junior at Northwest High School.