Priest who said he performed Capitol exorcism apologizes, explains actions

“This guy wanted to interview me, and I could tell that he wasn’t ... of good intention,” Fulton said. “But I thought maybe I could lead him to something that could help to evangelize him. And so I tried to find commonalities with what he was saying — he was saying very anti-Catholic stuff.

“I was trying to lead him to, maybe, information that could maybe change his mind, or at least suppress his anti-Catholicism,” Fulton said. “And so he edited the video and he ended up weaponizing it.”

After Becker watched the online video of Fulton’s Sunday comments to his parishioners, Becker posted his full five-minute interview with Fulton on his YouTube channel. Previously, Becker had shared the full interview only with a World-Herald reporter.

Fulton’s comments on Sunday, in addition to what he told Becker, further outraged former parishioners. They said they felt again that the Archdiocese of Omaha wouldn’t listen to their concerns that Fulton couldn’t effectively lead the parish. They said they had brought the issue to archdiocesan officials in September 2019 and asserted that the matter had divided the town of 2,900.

“It feels like we are up against Goliath at times,” a former parishioner said.