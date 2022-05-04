Primary election Tuesday will result in two candidates for Grand Island mayor

Voters will decide Tuesday which of three candidates in the Grand Island mayoral race will proceed to November’s general election.

Incumbent Roger Steele is being challenged by business owner Julie Wright and veteran Doug Brown.

As of Tuesday, 2,234 ballots for early voting have been issued, said Tracy Overstreet, Hall County Election Commissioner.

Early voting started April 11, and continues through Monday.

The primary election will be held on May 10 in Hall County. The election will determine which candidates for a party will appear on the ballot for the general election on Nov. 8.

“A primary election pares down races that have candidates two times in excess of the number of open seats,” explained Overstreet. “In the mayor’s race, there is one seat open. Two times the one seat is two, so two candidates can advance to the general election. There are three candidates, so next week’s primary will simply pare the mayor’s race down to two finalists.”

Hall County will decide which candidates it wants to see in state-level races, as well.

Sample ballots for the May 10 primary election are available for viewing on the website Nebraska Voter Check, at ne.gov/go/votercheck.

In the governor’s race, there are nine candidates on the ballot for the Nebraska Republican Party: Michael Connely, Brett Lindstrom, Donna Nicole Carpenter, Lela McNinch, Theresa Thibodeau, Jim Pillen, Troy Wentz, Charles Herbster and Breland Ridenour.

For the Nebraska Democratic Party, Carol Blood and Roy A. Harris are running for governor.

Scott Zimmerman is running for governor as the Libertarian candidate.

Voters may need to go to a new polling place, Overstreet warned.

Roughly 40% of Hall County voters have a different voting site for 2022’s elections, a change that will affect more than 13,000 voters.

Voters south of Shimmer Drive are now in Precinct 23 and now vote in Alda, for example.

The polling site changes are a result of census numbers for Hall County and state redistricting, Overstreet said.

Districts can be found at Nebraska Voter Check, www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview.

Maps showing the new precinct boundaries are available online on the Hall County website, with precinct lookup feature, under “Election Commission.”

Nebraska Voter Check also shows voters’ polling sites.

New polling sites have also been added because of substantial growth in Grand Island.

These include: Resurrection Catholic, Abundant Life Church and Southern Public Power office.

Some polling places were moved to benefit voters with disabilities and for greater accessibility and curbside voting.

These include First Faith Methodist, St. Paul’s Lutheran and Resurrection Catholic.

Other changes:

-Seedling Mile Elementary is no longer a polling site due to school security and school traffic issues. Those voters will go to Grace Lutheran Church.

-People who voted at St. Leo’s Catholic and live south of Stolley Park Road will still vote at St. Leo’s, but people who live north of Stolley Park will now vote at Abundant Life.

-Fonner Park Cafe hosted two precincts, but those have been separated. People who live in Grand Island city limits still vote there, and those living outside voter limits will now vote at St. Leo’s or in Alda.

-Northridge Assembly of God is no longer a polling site. About two-thirds of those voters will go to First Faith Methodist and one-third will go to Resurrection Catholic.

To receive an early voting ballot, registered Hall County voters must complete a signed application.

“We need a signature from everybody,” said Overstreet in April. “It’s not any different really than voting from a polling place where you have to sign into the roster book. They’ll sign it and we’ll process it.”

For more information on voting in the Hall County 2022 primary election on May 10, visit www.hallcountyne.gov.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!