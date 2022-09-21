Prime Time program helps kids improve in school

Grand Island and Wood River are among seven communities across the state offering Prime Time Family Reading and Prime Time Preschool this semester.

Each series is a free six-week program with storytelling and discussion based on award-winning children’s books. The in-person gatherings will include a light meal prior to story time.

Prime Time Family Reading is for families with children ages 6-10 who struggle with reading and includes special activities for siblings ages 3-5. Prime Time Preschool is for families who want their children ages 3-5 to develop reading readiness skills. Several series are bilingual (Spanish and English).

These Humanities Nebraska family literacy programs help strengthen participants’ interest and skills in reading and talking about books. A 10-year analysis published by Prime Time creators found that children who attend Prime Time show a 95-100% improvement on achievement tests through elementary school and 81% improvement on high school exit exams.

This is the first time the program has been offered in Wood River. Bilingual sessions will be offered in person at 6:15 p.m. Mondays at the Maltman Memorial Library, starting Oct. 3 and running through Nov. 14.

The Grand Island schedule includes the Preschool Program at 11 a.m. Saturdays through Oct. 22, at the Grand Island Public Library. The library will also host the Family Reading Program at 6 p.m. Mondays, through Oct. 24. Both programs are bilingual.

A Preschool Program is also set to start Oct. 8 at the O’Connor Learning Center. Sessions are set for 11 a.m. Saturdays through Nov. 12.

Prime Time is offered without cost to families thanks to generous statewide sponsors including the State of Nebraska, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, National Endowment for the Humanities, the Sherwood Foundation, and an anonymous foundation.

Humanities Nebraska has offered Prime Time since 2002, reaching more than 16,500 Nebraskans in one or more of the 389 Prime Time series that have been held throughout the state. Seventeen public libraries, 25 elementary schools, two Head Start programs, ten community centers, one bookstore and one house of worship have hosted Prime Time in communities where student reading scores do not meet Nebraska state standards. During the pandemic, many of these host sites held sessions online.

Teachers who are interested in recommending families for Prime Time should contact one of the sites listed above and ask to speak with the Prime Time coordinator. Series that are already in progress may still be accepting new families to participate.

For more information about Prime Time in Nebraska, please visit the Humanities Nebraska website, www.HumanitiesNebraska.org, and select “Prime Time” from the programs list.