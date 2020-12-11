 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Primrose hosting appreciation lunch Dec. 18
0 comments

Primrose hosting appreciation lunch Dec. 18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Primrose Retirement Communities will host an appreciation lunch for area first responders.

The lunch is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Primrose independent- and assisted-living retirement facility, 3990 W. Capital Ave., in Grand Island.

First responders will be served hamburgers, chips, sodas and dessert. Primrose will have door prizes to give away.

To RSVP or for more information, call Sophia at 308-381-4100.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Making a Difference: Lifelong Viking
Grand Island Local News

Making a Difference: Lifelong Viking

  • Updated

After being involved with Northwest Public Schools for more than 50 years, Mike Shafer plans to scale back. Shafer, a former Northwest student and teacher, and current Board of Education member, will finish his term on the board next week as he did not seek re-election. He has served on the board since 2017.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts