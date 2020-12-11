Primrose hosting appreciation lunch Dec. 18

Primrose Retirement Communities will host an appreciation lunch for area first responders.
The lunch is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Primrose independent- and assisted-living retirement facility, 3990 W. Capital Ave., in Grand Island.
First responders will be served hamburgers, chips, sodas and dessert. Primrose will have door prizes to give away.
To RSVP or for more information, call Sophia at 308-381-4100.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.