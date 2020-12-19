Principal employees organize food drive for West Lawn Elementary families

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pokorney said the Principal food drive ran from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Staff members were able to make a financial contribution to the cause via Venmo or drop off food at one of its employee drop-off locations.

Four Principal employees volunteered to have their homes serve as a drop-off location for the food drive, she said.

Once the food was collected, Stacy Reinsch, learning and development specialist at Principal, said she and her team members worked to create the food bags and dropped them off at West Lawn on Dec. 11 to be handed out Friday.

West Lawn Principal Mikhail Happ said the food drive was a “great” thing to provide to families. The school decided to distribute the food bags on Friday since it was the last day of the fall semester and students will be on break until Jan. 4.

“We thought it would be the best way for them to have something extra if need be,” Happ said. “Any time we can help families out and help meet their needs, we jump on that. It is just something we do, whether it be with providing coats or food.”

Pokorney said that with the former Principal building located across the street from West Lawn, the company has been a longtime community partner with the school and has helped with various events.