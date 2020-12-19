Principal employees organize food drive for West Lawn Elementary families

West Lawn Elementary families have received food for the holiday break thanks to a partnership between the school and Principal.
At a food distribution drive Friday afternoon, families drove up to the front of the school to collect bags filled with food from West Lawn staff members. Jenny Pokorney, assistant director of client relationship at Principal, said 102 food bags, with four to six items per bag, were distributed at the event.
“What we really tried to do was create a bag where one meal was provided, as well as a snack item and a breakfast item,” she said. “An example of that might have been one bag had a can of spaghetti sauce, some pasta, either a can of fruit or vegetable and then that snack or breakfast item.”
Pokorney said Principal organized the food drive as part of its pension risk transfer team’s end-of-the-year celebration.
She said the company thought it would be a good way to meet community needs while also inspiring its employees “to get engaged and involved in the community.”
“One of our goals at Principal is to help people prepare for their future and to really live their best lives,” Pokorney said. “Whether we are talking about our customers or the communities we are working in, doing a project like this only makes sense because it is helping families live their best lives during a time where some might be struggling and need that additional support.”
Pokorney said the Principal food drive ran from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Staff members were able to make a financial contribution to the cause via Venmo or drop off food at one of its employee drop-off locations.
Four Principal employees volunteered to have their homes serve as a drop-off location for the food drive, she said.
Once the food was collected, Stacy Reinsch, learning and development specialist at Principal, said she and her team members worked to create the food bags and dropped them off at West Lawn on Dec. 11 to be handed out Friday.
West Lawn Principal Mikhail Happ said the food drive was a “great” thing to provide to families. The school decided to distribute the food bags on Friday since it was the last day of the fall semester and students will be on break until Jan. 4.
“We thought it would be the best way for them to have something extra if need be,” Happ said. “Any time we can help families out and help meet their needs, we jump on that. It is just something we do, whether it be with providing coats or food.”
Pokorney said that with the former Principal building located across the street from West Lawn, the company has been a longtime community partner with the school and has helped with various events.
She said Principal hopes to continue its partnership with West Lawn and make the food drive an annual event.
“As we look forward, we would like to continue partnering with West Lawn to have that same strong relationship,” Pokorney said.
