NORTH PLATTE – The Most Rev. James Golka, bishop of Colorado Springs, Colorado, will be the keynote speaker at the West Nebraska Pro-Life Conference set for Saturday at the St. Patrick Church Parish Center in North Platte.

Golka, a Grand Island native, previously served as pastor of St. Patrick Church.

The conference begins with Mass at 8 a.m., celebrated by Golka. The program starts at 9:30 a.m. and concludes at 2 p.m. It is hosted by the Diocese of Grand Island, the Nebraska Catholic Conference and North Platte St. Patrick Catholic Church.

The program will feature presentations from speakers on the theme of “Building a Culture of Life in Post-Roe Nebraska.”

Speakers will include Linda Logsdon, executive director of the Women’s Resource Center of North Platte; Jennifer Gutierrez, chief executive officer of the Nebraska Pregnancy Care Alliance; John O’Neill, church outreach coordinator of Students for Life of America; Mary Biegler, training specialist of Justice for All; and Paige Brown and Marion Miner of the Nebraska Catholic Conference.

A light breakfast and lunch will be provided with a freewill donation.