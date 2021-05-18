Pro-life group and Planned Parenthood weigh in on Supreme Court abortion case

A decision by the U.S. Supreme Court Monday left Grand Island Right to Life excited about the “possibility for progress.”
Planned Parenthood, meanwhile, laments the court’s decision to review a “blatantly unconstitutional ban on abortion.”
The Supreme Court announced Monday that it will review a Mississippi law that would prohibit abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. The state’s ban has been blocked by lower courts.
A news release from Planned Parenthood North Central States says the Mississippi law is “a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade and nearly 50 years of precedent since that landmark decision.” Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973.
Planned Parenthood North Central States, based in St. Paul, Minn., notes that this will be the Supreme Court’s first abortion-related case since Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation.
The news release points out that the case was brought by the Center for Reproductive Rights on behalf of Jackson Women’s Health Organization — the last abortion provider in Mississippi. The case challenges “a blatantly unconstitutional ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy,” the news release says.
“The Mississippi law is currently blocked, with both a federal district court and the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals recognizing it is unconstitutional,” the release says.
Andrea Mack is the treasurer for Grand Island Right to Life, which is a chapter of Nebraska Right to Life.
“We are excited to hear of this development and possibility for progress,” Mack wrote in an email to The Independent. “This is the biggest challenge to Roe v. Wade that may allow the opportunity to protect the most vulnerable among us. We who love women, families, mothers/fathers, children and all life, are hopeful for this hearing and pray for what is at stake. Our group, especially, will pray for an increased humanity to be applied to the beautiful miracle of the unborn child. The Supreme Court has the chance to make this prayer a reality and give more power to the States as they seek to protect all life for the good of the people.”
Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, issued this statement:
“No one is free unless they control their own body. Abortion is a safe medical procedure that is essential health care. As the Supreme Court takes up a case on abortion rights and access, we must remember we all deserve the opportunity to control our lives at the most basic level: our bodies, our families and our life’s path, including whether and when to become a parent.
“Americans overwhelmingly support a woman’s right to access safe and legal abortion and do not want to see this right taken away,” Stoesz said. “While we wait for the Court to hear the case, our doors are open. Abortion remains safe and legal today, and our health centers are open and providing abortion care across our region.”
Mack responded that support is available in Grand Island for those who feel trapped in an unexpected situation.
She has seen many stories of women who’ve felt empowered by an unexpected pregnancy during the pandemic, she said.
Having “someone who is dependent on them” has given those women an opportunity to change their lives and their habits, Mack said.
That opportunity can be a beautiful expression of feminine power, she said.
Those who reject birth are “also rejecting a piece of themselves,” Mack said, and she doesn’t understand how a decision to abort can be viewed as a healthy act.
She also mentioned an organization called Project Rachel, which provides support to pregnant women.
The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the Mississippi case in 2022.
Planned Parenthood North Central States operates 30 centers across Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.
“Each year, we provide health care to nearly 115,000 people and health education to more than 55,000 people in our region,” the organization says.
Planned Parenthood North Central States has an office in Grand Island.