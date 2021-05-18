Pro-life group and Planned Parenthood weigh in on Supreme Court abortion case

Andrea Mack is the treasurer for Grand Island Right to Life, which is a chapter of Nebraska Right to Life.

“We are excited to hear of this development and possibility for progress,” Mack wrote in an email to The Independent. “This is the biggest challenge to Roe v. Wade that may allow the opportunity to protect the most vulnerable among us. We who love women, families, mothers/fathers, children and all life, are hopeful for this hearing and pray for what is at stake. Our group, especially, will pray for an increased humanity to be applied to the beautiful miracle of the unborn child. The Supreme Court has the chance to make this prayer a reality and give more power to the States as they seek to protect all life for the good of the people.”

Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, issued this statement:

“No one is free unless they control their own body. Abortion is a safe medical procedure that is essential health care. As the Supreme Court takes up a case on abortion rights and access, we must remember we all deserve the opportunity to control our lives at the most basic level: our bodies, our families and our life’s path, including whether and when to become a parent.