Probation for Grand Island man who threatened police

Sunday Pathot, who was arrested in November 2020 after he threatened to kill police officers and mooned medical personnel at CHI Health St. Francis, has been placed on two years probation.

Hall County District Court Judge Ryan Carson sentenced Pathot on Feb. 18. He was found guilty of assault by threatening another in a menacing manner, third-degree assault and false reporting of a misdemeanor.

Carson placed Pathot on probation for two years probation for each offense to be served concurrently. That sentence will be consecutive to Pathot’s two-year probation sentence in another case.

In that case, Pathot was found guilty of an attempt of a Class IV felony on July 7, 2021. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail for the 2021 crime, and was given credit for 90 days already served.

The Grand Island man, now 25, was arrested Nov. 22, 2020. Grand Island Police initially contacted Pathot outside the Brickhouse Night Club at about 12:45 a.m. in reference to a disturbance. Police say he provided a false name and was detained after he aggressively approached multiple officers.

As he was placed into custody, Pathot would not listen to commands and needed to be placed in the back of a patrol vehicle, according to the GIPD media report issued the next day.

While he was being transported, Pathot “threatened to kill officers if he was to see them without a badge,” said the media report.

Because he was not cooperating with jail staff members, a medical clearance was needed. While at the hospital, he allegedly kicked an officer. “Sunday was then restrained on the ground due to his actions,” according to the GIPD media report. “While doing this Sunday was able to pull down his pants, exposing his rear end.”

In the 2020 case, Pathot initially was charged with a pair of Class III-A felonies — making terroristic threats and third-degree assault of an officer or health care professional. Those charges were amended to assault by threatening another in a menacing manner and third-degree assault, which are both Class I misdemeanors.

One charge against Pathot remained in effect — false reporting of a misdemeanor, which is a Class I misdemeanor.

Two charges against Pathot were dismissed — obstructing a peace officer and public indecency.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.