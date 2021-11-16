Problem-solving court in Hall, Buffalo, Adams counties aimed at helping veterans

Veterans in central Nebraska now have the ability to have criminal charges removed from their record by completing a program administered by the state’s judicial system.
The program, which is similar to Drug Court, is called the Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court. It serves veterans in Hall, Buffalo and Adams counties.
The Veterans Treatment Court is meant for people who have pleaded guilty to a criminal charge. For those who enter the program, the sentencing is stayed, which means if veterans successfully complete the program the plea is withdrawn and charges are dismissed. In the case of driving under the influence, the charge is reduced.
District Court Judge Ryan Carson says the program is a good option for veterans who are involved in the court system.
Carson likes the way the program tries to address the root problem of criminal issues that individuals have. Those might include substance abuse, mental health problems or “other issues that may or may not be related to someone’s experience in the military,” Carson said.
Veterans “are in a different situation because they served the country,” he said. The Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court tries to address some of the issues that might stem from their military experience and provide them with resources “that I think they desperately need to try to get them back on the right track.”
The Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court is the third such program in the state. The first one, in Douglas County, was established in 2016. Lancaster County got its veterans treatment court a year later.
The program’s goal is to rehabilitate veterans “into the law-abiding citizens they were prior to service,” according to a release from the state of Nebraska Judicial Branch.
The Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court, which was launched in February, “addresses a big need here,” Carson said, noting that Kearney is home to the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home and Grand Island has a Veterans Affairs Medical Center. “There are veterans who are unfortunately involved in the criminal justice system right here, and why not provide them the resources they need, which is what we’re trying to do,” he said.
The court was developed by Carson, who serves the Ninth Judicial District, and Judge Stephen Illingworth of the 10th Judicial District.
Drug courts and veterans treatment courts are both problem solving courts, which offer an alternative to incarceration.
The problem solving courts are much needed, Carson said. The Nebraska Legislature has recognized that need and has “given us the resources to expand them,” he said.
Four veterans are enrolled in the central Nebraska program. No one has graduated yet because the program normally takes 18 to 24 months.
People in the program are required to pay fees, which “cover things like regular and random drug testing,” Carson said. Some of those charges are assessed on a sliding scale basis.
Making a financial commitment is part of the recovery, Carson said. Participants are held accountable, “not only with their treatment, but also with employment, making sure that they’re meeting their financial obligations and paying their bills,” Carson said.
Participants are required to provide a budget on a regular basis. They’re also required to maintain employment to meet their financial obligations, which is again part of their recovery, Carson said.
The structure is “tremendously helpful” in getting their lives back in order, he said.
Carson and Illingworth are the presiding judges of the central Nebraska court. The Nebraska Veterans Treatment Courts operate within district courts under the authority given by the Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation.
To complete the program, participants must advance through five phases. The requirements in each phase might include maintaining prolonged sobriety or following through on recommendations for treatment, which might be in-patient, outpatient or individual counseling, Carson said. The requirements also may include taking classes through the probation office, maintaining full-time employment for a significant period of time, meeting financial obligations or regularly attending Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous classes.
It’s not an easy program to complete, “but the rewards are pretty significant,” Carson said.
Incentives and sanctions are used to motive program participants.
Administrators encourage them with promotion ceremonies, where participants are given a certificate and a round of applause.
Incentives might also include lifting a curfew or allowing participants to come to court every other week rather than every week.
Hopefully, the incentives are “significant enough to encourage people to complete the program” because there’s a lot to do, Carson said.
Nebraska follows best-practice standards that have been successfully used in other states.
Veterans Treatment Court participants are not punished if they suffer relapses. “I think that those are expected,” Carson said.
Sanctions range from requiring the veteran to take an additional class or imposing a curfew “to more severe sanctions, which of course could include potential jail time,” Carson said. Administrators try to stay away from the latter penalty as much as possible.
But if things don’t work out, participants will be terminated from the program. “And if that happens, then they would proceed to sentencing for their underlying conviction,” Carson said.
But Carson believes it’s a good program that offers an alternative to jail, and “I think it works,” he said.
According to the news release, “Veterans Court judges and staff work to empower veterans to live a healthy and productive lifestyle through honor, courage, integrity and commitment to their family and community.
That sounds a lot like the values of the military.