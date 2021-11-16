Problem-solving court in Hall, Buffalo, Adams counties aimed at helping veterans

Veterans in central Nebraska now have the ability to have criminal charges removed from their record by completing a program administered by the state’s judicial system.

The program, which is similar to Drug Court, is called the Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court. It serves veterans in Hall, Buffalo and Adams counties.

The Veterans Treatment Court is meant for people who have pleaded guilty to a criminal charge. For those who enter the program, the sentencing is stayed, which means if veterans successfully complete the program the plea is withdrawn and charges are dismissed. In the case of driving under the influence, the charge is reduced.

District Court Judge Ryan Carson says the program is a good option for veterans who are involved in the court system.

Carson likes the way the program tries to address the root problem of criminal issues that individuals have. Those might include substance abuse, mental health problems or “other issues that may or may not be related to someone’s experience in the military,” Carson said.