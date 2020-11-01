Program focuses on educational opportunities to develop workforce

When you think of the business make up in Grand Island, do you first think of professional services, information technology and corporate headquarters?

Do sectors such as manufacturing, retail and restaurants come to mind?

This question was asked and answered by hundreds of our business and community leaders. You may be surprised to learn that Grand Island’s asset base is attractive to manufacturing and distribution activities, but not as attractive to many “white-collar” sectors that are desired and necessary for Grand Island’s continued growth and market diversification.

Other key findings relating to target sector development identified community weaknesses that inhibit competitiveness were:

-- Very small percentage of the workforce with a bachelor’s degree or higher.

-- Proximity to four-year degree opportunities/lack of a large four-year campus.

-- Workforce shortages reported for a variety of skills and occupations.