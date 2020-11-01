Program focuses on educational opportunities to develop workforce

When you think of the business make up in Grand Island, do you first think of professional services, information technology and corporate headquarters?
Do sectors such as manufacturing, retail and restaurants come to mind?
This question was asked and answered by hundreds of our business and community leaders. You may be surprised to learn that Grand Island’s asset base is attractive to manufacturing and distribution activities, but not as attractive to many “white-collar” sectors that are desired and necessary for Grand Island’s continued growth and market diversification.
Other key findings relating to target sector development identified community weaknesses that inhibit competitiveness were:
-- Very small percentage of the workforce with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
-- Proximity to four-year degree opportunities/lack of a large four-year campus.
-- Workforce shortages reported for a variety of skills and occupations.
As we consider the careers of today, and more importantly, tomorrow, we look first to expected growth rates for occupations. While all employment in Grand Island is projected to grow 0.4% over the next 10 years, occupations typically requiring a postgraduate degree are expected to grow 1.4% per year, with those requiring a bachelor’s degree forecast to grow 0.6% per year, and occupations typically needing a two-year degree or certificate expected to grow 0.7% per year.
These projections make it imperative for Grand Island to improve degree-based education opportunities to develop a workforce that meets the needs of our community’s employers.
In response to these findings, Grow Grand Island developed a three-pronged workforce sustainability strategy that includes: growing our own by retaining our talent; retooling our existing talent by upskilling and reskilling; and attracting external talent.
Through Grow Grand Island, funding for a cooperative degree-based internship program — an essential piece to the overall workforce sustainability strategy because it provides the means to attract talent with degrees, which helps to address these identified weaknesses — has been secured for three years.
A workforce sustainability coordinator is being hired to create and implement the program which has four primary activities that work together for the overall impact. They are:
-- Identifying internship opportunities with colleges and universities for students who are pursuing degrees;
-- Understanding the demands and needs of Grand Island area businesses; and
-- Connecting the college students to the Grand Island businesses in a meaningful and rewarding internship opportunity with the hope of retaining them as full-time employees.
--Work with colleges and universities to identify members of our community who almost earned degrees; these non-completers are candidates to finish their degrees and participate in internships as well.
Grand Island’s community leadership is interested in working with various colleges and universities on this program to create new knowledge capital, increase high skill, high wage, high demand employment opportunities in Grand Island, grow per capita income and, most importantly, meet the expanding needs of today’s businesses, particularly in the areas of finance/business administration, information technology, manufacturing management and marketing.
Any and all institutions who show commitment (via financial contribution) to the end goal of increasing the number of individuals in Grand Island with post-secondary education and degrees will be welcomed to participate. Converting interns to full-time employees has a proven success rate – more than 60% of interns were retained as employees.
Only by changing our approach to workforce development and the attraction of young professionals to the community, and committing focused attention and resources to these priorities, will we see our collective goals of growing Grand Island accomplished.
Cindy Johnson is the president of the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at 308-382-9210 or cjohnson@gichamber.com
