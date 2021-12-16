Program responsible for 1,114 jobs, $36M in wages, Grand Island Economic Development says

The average wage for those jobs, from 2015 to 2019, is $19.88 per hour.

“These annual wages are based on the contracts that are written for each one of those LB840 applications,” Taylor said. “I have not been on a workforce audit where they have not met or exceeded their wages in some cases by up to $10 an hour.”

The program’s current balance is at about $1.33 million, and after payouts has about $486,000 remaining, Taylor said.

“No funds are ever distributed to any of these LB840 applications until all of the criteria has been met per the contract, and generally these are going to be a four-year contract, so every year there’s different criteria,” he emphasized.

Receiving the funds involves a rigorous process.

First, an initial screening is done by EDC staff.

“We want to make sure the business that is applying for LB840 actually qualifies under one of the seven criteria,” Taylor said.