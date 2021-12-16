Program responsible for 1,114 jobs, $36M in wages, Grand Island Economic Development says

The LB840 program is benefitting Grand Island’s economy.
Dave Taylor, Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation president, touted the program’s success at Tuesday’s meeting of the Grand Island City Council.
LB840, the Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act, is the primary incentive offered by GIAEDC and provides direct cash payments to local companies.
The funds can be used for three different paths: job creation, job training and infrastructure funds for that business.
Current LB840 projects include GIX Logistics, Zabuni Specialty Coffee Auction, Amur Equipment Finance, Dramco and, recently, Hornady Manufacturing.
Benchmarks for the funds include hiring a certain number of people based on its payroll.
The city of Grand Island has invested more than $6.7 million in LB840 in the last 20 years, creating 1,114 new jobs and generating more than $36 million in annual wages, Taylor told council members.
“Those 1,114 jobs are just what the contract says they need to have in (full-time employees),” Taylor said. “Every one of them that I’ve done so far has created more jobs than they thought they were going to. The numbers, as impressive as they look, are actually even better.”
The average wage for those jobs, from 2015 to 2019, is $19.88 per hour.
“These annual wages are based on the contracts that are written for each one of those LB840 applications,” Taylor said. “I have not been on a workforce audit where they have not met or exceeded their wages in some cases by up to $10 an hour.”
The program’s current balance is at about $1.33 million, and after payouts has about $486,000 remaining, Taylor said.
“No funds are ever distributed to any of these LB840 applications until all of the criteria has been met per the contract, and generally these are going to be a four-year contract, so every year there’s different criteria,” he emphasized.
Receiving the funds involves a rigorous process.
First, an initial screening is done by EDC staff.
“We want to make sure the business that is applying for LB840 actually qualifies under one of the seven criteria,” Taylor said.
The business must fall under one of seven criteria: manufacturer of articles of commerce; conducts research and development; processing, storage, transport or sale of goods or commodities that are sold or traded in interstate commerce; sale of services in interstate commerce; headquarter facilities relating to these activities; telecommunication activities; or end destination tourism-related activities.
If the business qualifies, a site visit follows.
“In many cases it’s smaller businesses and they don’t have a business plan in place, so we do couple them then with the University of Nebraska out of Kearney, and they will develop, at no cost, a business plan, which works really well with entrepreneurs,” Taylor said.
The business then is invited to complete an LB840 application, which includes a business plan, financial statements, pro forma and resumes from the company’s leadership.
This is reviewed by EDC staff members and its board of directors, and further reviewed by the city of Grand Island staff.
From there, it is forwarded to the Citizens Advisory Review Committee and then to City Council for approval.
LB840 will return to the ballot in 2022.
“Every 10 years LB840 goes back out to a vote of the people to support this through the city,” Taylor said. “Seventy-five cities in Nebraska currently have LB840 programs in place. Ours expires Sept. 30, 2023. In May 2022 we will be submitting and discussing an LB840 application to put on the ballots in the fall of 2022.”
GIAEDC’s annual report was approved by the Citizens Advisory Review Committee at their Dec. 2 meeting, Committee Chair David Koubek told the council.
Grand Island City Council Tuesday approved the EDC annual report unanimously.