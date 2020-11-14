Program to help kids cope with family addiction impacted by COVID

On the first night, they talk about how they’re not alone, said Sherri Klentz, CNCAA program facilitator.

“That’s the thing they really grab a hold of,” she said. “They don’t realize that there are other families who have situations similar to theirs.”

Kids in the program are encouraged to share their feelings, Mick said.

“It’s OK to be angry, but don’t hurt others, don’t hurt property and don’t hurt yourself, and do talk about it to a trusted adult,” she said. “People get their anger confused with a lot of other feelings, like disappointment or being upset or hurt.”

On the second night, the kids draw a picture showing how addiction has affected their family, and a picture of how they would like it to be if there wasn’t addiction in their family.

Important, too, is prevention and teaching kids how to say no, Mick said.

“We talk about, what are drugs? What is alcohol? What do you see it as? And we figure out what they know coming into it,” she said. “Then we talk about what it can do to our bodies and our brain and we talk about what are the healthy things we can do instead.”

Another important lesson is that their parents love them.