Programs planned in observance of Memorial Day

Programs in Grand Island and several surrounding communities are planned in observance of Memorial Day.

In addition, Stuhr Museum will host its traditional Memorial Day special event to kick off the summer season, and the Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association will host its 37th annual Red, White & Blue Shoot and Rendezvous over the weekend near Cairo.

The United Veterans Club will host its 43rd annual Memorial Day Services on Monday at the Hall County Veterans Memorial Park, 1914 W. Capital.

Patriotic music, presented by Black Tie Entertainment, starts at 10 a.m., with a ceremony following at 11.

William Bonney, state service office with the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs, will be the featured speaker. Don Shuda, Hall County Veterans Service Officer, will serve as master of ceremonies, and Dan Naranjo will give the invocation. Special guests will include members of the Hall County Board of Commissioners, and commanders and officers of local veterans organizations.

The United Veterans Honor Guard will present the colors, fire a salute and play “Taps.”

The United Veterans Club will serve lunch following the ceremony; barbecued sandwiches or burgers, served with cole slaw and baked beans, will cost $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger.

subhead in copy Stuhr Museum hosts holiday programs, new exhibit

Two special programs will be presented on Memorial Day at Stuhr Museum to honor the men and women who have given their lives in service to our country.

A “Memorial Service for the Dead” is planned for 11:30 a.m. A procession will go from in front of the Boarding House in Railroad Town to the rural church cemetery where a brief service will be offered. The public is invited to join in the procession or meet at the cemetery; those attending will be able to place flowers on the memorial mounds at the conclusion of the service. Services are based on 19th century GAR service book.

Public memorial exercises are set for 2 p.m. at the Railroad Town Band Stand. A patriotic concert will be presented by the Silver Cornet Band, followed by public services from the 19th century GAR service book. A short speech will also be presented by a local luminary. The services will conclude with recognizing and thanking former and current service members in attendance.

In addition, “The Summer of Gatsby” exhibit will open in the Leo B. Stuhr Building on Saturday.

“The Great Gatsby,” F. Scott Fitzgerald’s famous New York tale of love and excess during the summer of 1922 will be showcased in this exhibit. “The Summer of Gatsby,” presented 100 years after this fictional masterpiece was written, will feature the stories and objects of Nebraska residents who lived during this time as compared to the era and iconic characters as written by Fitzgerald.

The exhibit will remain on display through Aug. 7.

Stuhr Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free. Special event admission may vary.

Yearly memberships start at $45 for an individual or $65 for a household.

For more information, call 308-385-5316 or check online at www.stuhrmuseum.org

subhead in copy American Legion Riders host breakfast buffet

ST. PAUL — The American Legion Riders in St. Paul will host a breakfast buffet fundraiser from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the St. Paul Legion Club, 1222 Second St. (Highway 281).

Freewill donations will benefit the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund and the Jim Sidel Memorial Scholarship. The Legacy fund is for the children of those who have “given the ultimate sacrifice,” while on active duty since 9/11 and for the children of post-9/11 veterans with a disability of 50% or more.

Sidel served as American Legion Department Commander in 2012-2013 and led the St. Paul American Legion baseball program for decades, serving as manager, coach and announcer.

subhead in copy Farmer’s Valley Cemetery plans program, potluck

HENDERSON — The Farmers’ Valley Cemetery Association will host a memorial service and potluck picnic starting at 11:45 a.m. Monday at the cemetery southwest of Henderson.

The Hamilton County Band will present a variety of music leading up to the service which starts at 12:15 p.m. with a 21-gun salute will be presented by the Aurora American Legion honoring the many veterans buried at the cemetery.

The potluck picnic will follow the service; those attending are asked to bring food to share along with their own table service, blankets, chairs or card tables. Electricity will be available for hot food.

To get to the cemetery from Henderson, travel two miles west of town and turn south on Y Road. After crossing the Big Blue River, turn west on Farmers’ Vallery Road.

subhead in copy Ravenna hosts parade, program

RAVENNA — Memorial Day events will get an early start in Ravenna when members of American Legion Post 332 and VFW Post 5820 will gather at 6 a.m. Monday to install the Avenue of Flags at the Ravenna Cemetery.

A parade starts at 9:30 a.m. and will travel from the City Auditorium up to Main Street then to Seneca Sunrise.

A program at the cemetery is set for 10 a.m. and will be led by Rob Roy, master of ceremonies. The program will include speakers and music.

subhead in copy Red White Blue Rendezvous set for Memorial weekend

CAIRO — The Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association will host its 37 annual Red, White & Blue Shoot and Rendezvous on Memorial Day weekend.

Activities at the Red White & Blue Range, northwest of Cairo, begin Friday, May 27, and conclude on Monday. Those attending can take part in marksmanship competitions, kids games and lots of traders, in addition to demonstrations presented all weekend. A donation auction will be conducted Saturday night after award presentations.

Cost is $30 for a camp fee and matches cost $2 each. A freewill donation breakfast will be served Saturday through Monday.

For additional information, contact Ron Knott at 308-380-1376 or Roger Fisher at 308-391-9168.

subhead in copy Also:

-- Stolley Park Railroad, 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday; special holiday hours, noon to 5 p.m. Memorial Day. Tickets are $3 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

-- Rosedale Cemetery southwest of Doniphan will host a Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. Monday. The Rev. Matt Sass will be the guest speaker.