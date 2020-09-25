Project announced to improve parking at Fonner Park

The first phase of a project to improve the drive lanes of grass surface parking at Fonner Park was announced Thursday by the Nebraska State Fair and the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation.
The “2020 Rock the Lot Improvement Project” will improve the drive lanes for access into 1,000 parking stalls on six acres of grass surface parking on the west side of the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park.
In 2019, nearly 12 inches of rain fell in Grand Island during August, making parking on the grass lots at Fonner Park impossible. The fair was forced to rely on buses to bring exhibitors, volunteers, attendees, and even some staff members to the fairgrounds from off-site parking locations.
“That alternative plan to get people to the fairgrounds did work in 2019, but it was at a significant financial cost to the Nebraska State Fair,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair.
The Fair and Fonner Park boards agreed that use of the grass parking lots can be a major concern when heavy precipitation falls before or during a major event such as the livestock shows, State Fair, Aksarben and other events at Fonner Park, said Lindsey Koepke, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation.
She said ground surveying and grading is scheduled to begin in early October.
Koepke said fundraising for Phase One of the project has been approved by the foundation’s board of directors.
She said that, in accepting the Phase One project, the 1868 Foundation agreed to raise as much as $92,000. She said Grow Grand Island is “dedicated to provide a significant grant to kick off the fundraising efforts for Phase 1 of the Rock the Lot project.”
“We believe this improvement is crucial to the continued success of the Fair and hope to have funding in place to begin the project very soon,” she said.
Koepke said the foundation is recruiting financial support for Phase 1.
“We know our friends throughout the community will see the importance of this improvement and will get on board with a financial contribution to support this effort,” Koepke said.
Ogg said community investment in the “Rock the Lot” phases will allow the State Fair, Aksarben Stock Show, GILCA livestock shows, live horse racing and other Fonner Park events “increased assurance that parking will be less of a challenge with rocked drive lanes in the grass parking lot.”
For more information on how to help with the project, visit 1868foundation.org.
