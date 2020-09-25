Project announced to improve parking at Fonner Park

Koepke said fundraising for Phase One of the project has been approved by the foundation’s board of directors.

She said that, in accepting the Phase One project, the 1868 Foundation agreed to raise as much as $92,000. She said Grow Grand Island is “dedicated to provide a significant grant to kick off the fundraising efforts for Phase 1 of the Rock the Lot project.”

“We believe this improvement is crucial to the continued success of the Fair and hope to have funding in place to begin the project very soon,” she said.

Koepke said the foundation is recruiting financial support for Phase 1.

“We know our friends throughout the community will see the importance of this improvement and will get on board with a financial contribution to support this effort,” Koepke said.

Ogg said community investment in the “Rock the Lot” phases will allow the State Fair, Aksarben Stock Show, GILCA livestock shows, live horse racing and other Fonner Park events “increased assurance that parking will be less of a challenge with rocked drive lanes in the grass parking lot.”

For more information on how to help with the project, visit 1868foundation.org.