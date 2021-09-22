Project collecting eye-opening data to aid sleep for farmers, ranchers

Farming and ranching are among the most dangerous occupations, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Harris said research has found a large proportion of agricultural workers surveyed suffer sleep deprivation during peak seasons and are more prone to accidents and injury — partly because of sleep deprivation.

Participants include 41 Midwestern agricultural workers, men and women. Each will wear an Actiwatch Spectrum Plus — a wrist device that monitors and records continuous data on daily motion and activity levels — for one week during peak activity, such as harvest season, and then again during a slower week.

“When we first wrote our proposal for a feasibility pilot study, we thought our challenge would be recruiting enough participants,” Prokasky said. “But after Susan sent out a few emails and did an interview on an agricultural radio program, we had 50 people sign up within a week. The farmers and ranchers have been great to work with.”

The Actiwatch provides a graphical representation of sleep and awake times that will enable researchers to compare data from both weeks to analyze whether there are significant differences in the amount of nighttime sleep, bedtimes and wake times, and the number and length of night wakings between peak and less-busy periods.