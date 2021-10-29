Project Connect brings together services, agencies to help people in need

Food Bank for the Heartland, partnering with Nebraska HHS, helped guide people through the food assistance benefits application.

“We’re offering the income guidelines because a lot of people are not aware the income guidelines have changed,” said Dee Wright, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program outreach team leader.

Access to food and food benefits continues to be a need in Nebraska, Wright said.

“Due to the pandemic and with jobs, everything else going on, it is a necessity, and that’s why we’re here,” she said. “We were at an event at Norfolk and we were able to assist 20 clients. Our goal today is to do at least double that.”

Angel Alvarez of AK Stylz in Grand Island has participated in the event for the last five years by joining others to provide haircuts.

“They called me and asked me if I wanted to get a group of girls together again. I’ve called other salons in town and recruited as many as I could,” he said.

Alvarez enjoys being able to give back to others through the event.