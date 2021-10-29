Project Connect brings together services, agencies to help people in need

Project Connect brought together resources and agencies to provide an arena of services for the area’s homeless and near-homeless.
The one-day event hosted by Hope Harbor and Multicultural Coalition was Thursday at Fonner Park’s Pinnacle Bank Expo Center.
Access to food, health and social benefits was made available, and local businesses provided services such as dental screenings, foot care and haircuts.
Hope Harbor Executive Director Liz Mayfield explained that Project Connect began as a national movement based in San Francisco.
“They realized that getting to appointments for people who are experiencing homelessness or near-homelessness is really difficult, because to get all your questions answered that you may need answered, can take many days, time off work, all these things that, for people in poverty, is difficult to do,” she said.
The event has been held in Grand Island for nearly a decade.
Bringing together so many services in one place has made a difference, Mayfield said.
“People are really thankful to be able to come to one place and talk to so many service providers, instead of setting up individual appointments at all these different locations,” she said.
Aiding in the day’s efforts were roughly 200 volunteers, who served as “navigators.”
Visitors were paired with a volunteer to help them navigate the site’s many offerings.
That human connection is special for both the person in need and the volunteer.
“We have a lot of volunteers who come back every year because they’ve met people and they have learned stories of people who maybe they didn’t realize were in their community and struggling with different things,” Mayfield said. “It’s eye-opening, for sure.”
The need for economic assistance is great in the Grand Island area and across the state, said Shelly Witt, Nebraska Health and Human Services community support specialist, at Thursday’s event.
“We have a very high poverty level in Nebraska,” Witt said. “A lot of people are struggling now, partly because of coronavirus, but also because of the wage situation, especially in a lot of rural areas.”
Outreach events such as Project Connect make a difference, Witt said.
“We see hundreds and hundreds of people come through here. A lot of people aren’t even aware these resources are available,” she said. “A lot of times, we’ll sign up people for our services on the spot.”
She added, “It’s touched a lot of lives.”
Witt clarified that while applications are completed at the booth, eligibility for benefits is determined later, but it is a “fairly quick” process.
Food Bank for the Heartland, partnering with Nebraska HHS, helped guide people through the food assistance benefits application.
“We’re offering the income guidelines because a lot of people are not aware the income guidelines have changed,” said Dee Wright, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program outreach team leader.
Access to food and food benefits continues to be a need in Nebraska, Wright said.
“Due to the pandemic and with jobs, everything else going on, it is a necessity, and that’s why we’re here,” she said. “We were at an event at Norfolk and we were able to assist 20 clients. Our goal today is to do at least double that.”
Angel Alvarez of AK Stylz in Grand Island has participated in the event for the last five years by joining others to provide haircuts.
“They called me and asked me if I wanted to get a group of girls together again. I’ve called other salons in town and recruited as many as I could,” he said.
Alvarez enjoys being able to give back to others through the event.
“You never know what somebody else’s story is until you come here,” he said. “For me, it’s a soul boost. I get more satisfaction with coming here and knocking out 20-plus haircuts in the short amount of time than I do in my time at the salon.”
He especially enjoys the smiles from the sense of joy or confidence brought by something as simple as a haircut.
“I get phone calls after saying, I can’t believe this person is feeling this way,” he said. “Bringing people here to give back and hearing their stories warms my heart, just because some of them come from well-to-do and some people come from nothing and build their way up.”
He added, “To bring everyone together and give back what they can, and when they can, is awesome.”