Project Connect postponed to spring 2021

Project Connect, a one-day, one-stop event where individuals and families in need are able to receive a variety of immediate, on-site services and support for unmet needs, has been postponed.

In a news release Monday, organizers said after “careful consideration and regard to the safety of the community,” the event, originally scheduled for October, has been postponed to spring 2021.

“With a heavy heart, we feel it best to ensure the safety of clients and volunteers by postponing the event,” said Liz Mayfield, chair of the Project Connect steering committee, in the news release. “We understand that the services provided by Project Connect are even more important during this difficult time. Individuals in need of services are encouraged to reach out to local nonprofit providers for assistance.”