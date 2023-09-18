Project Connect is set for Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center and organizers are seeking volunteers and providers for the event.

Project Connect is a one-day event that provides free services such as medical and dental care, housing information, legal or veterans services, haircuts, vision care, foot care, health screenings, and more for those experiencing or nearly experiencing homelessness, financial hardship, and/or those in need of essential, same day services.

Free transportation will be available at Salvation Army and Centennial Towers.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Expo Center at Fonner Park.

Service providers who are interested in offering free services to those in need are welcome to sign up at www.projectconnectgi.org/ .

For questions regarding registering as a service provider, please reach out to Beth Greer at beth@buildingblocksforkids.org.

Volunteers are also needed.

“Volunteering for Project Connect is a great opportunity to offer support to individuals and families in our community and to learn more about those in need.,” says Jennifer Figueroa of Hope Harbor.

Volunteers should also register at www.projectconnectgi.org

For questions regarding signing up as a volunteer, please reach out to Alyssa Heagy at director@gihabitat.org, Daniel Petersen at daniel@mcofgi.org, or Raúl Arcos Hawkins at raul@mcofgi.org.

Feel free to also contact Figueroa at jfigueroa@hopeharborgi.org for any other questions.