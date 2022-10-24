Project Connect to bring many services to those in need over single day

Project Connect returns to Grand Island on Thursday.

The one-of-a-kind event brings together volunteers from a variety of areas and disciplines to provide needed services freely to those in need.

Services include medical, dental, housing, legal, veteran’s services, haircuts, vision care, foot care and health screenings, among others.

This year, 48 service providers are scheduled to participate.

Coordinating the event are Hope Harbor and Multicultural Coalition, both of Grand Island.

The event is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, at Fonner Park’s Pinnacle Bank Expo, 700 E. Stolley Park Road, in Grand Island.

Project Connect benefits those members of the community who need the most help, said Jennifer Figueroa, Hope Harbor marketing coordinator.

“These volunteers offer their time and services for free to those who can’t necessarily afford or don’t have insurance or are on Medicaid and Medicare,” she said. “It’s to help folks get back on track in our community.”

It is the second such event for Grand Island. Last year’s inaugural event was “a really good experience,” Figueroa said.

For its second year, Project Connect is expanding to include even more services and agencies.

New booths this year include Oxford House and SelectTel Wireless, which allows people who receive government assistance to get a free smartphone and phone plan.

“It’s not something they can watch Netflix on, but a phone is a phone and that’s pretty amazing,” said Figueroa.

A similar event was held in Grand Island before, originally called “Project Homeless Connect.”

“The main purpose for the change was to ensure that anyone, regardless of their housing status, would feel welcome at the event,” said Figueroa. “The goal has always been to just connect those in need with the essential services they need all in one day.”

Not everyone has the luxury of being able to make appointments throughout the year or at their convenience.

“It’s pretty difficult for those experiencing homeless or low income or lack of income to be able to have the time horizons that we have,” she said. “This is an important event to have where they can receive all those things they need essentially in a year in one day instead.”

Last year’s event went very well, said Figueroa.

“We had a really great turnout, and we had a lot of participation from our service providers,” she said.

Hope Harbor is excited about this year’s event, said Executive Director Liz Mayfield.

“We are so excited about this year’s event,” she said. “Many clients we serve through our community assistance and shelter programming struggle with reliable transportation, so having an event where they can come and find answers and receive same-day services means a lot. The families that we serve through Project Connect are often navigating really complex systems, and we are thankful our amazing community providers can come and provide these answers.”

A great amount of work was put into bringing together these volunteers and services, said Audrey Lutz, Multicultural Coalition executive director.

“Our steering committee has organized some of the most comprehensive services for people who cannot access them normally, all in the same day,” Lutz said. “We are very excited to support our community with resources such as free haircuts, childcare tuition, phones, immigration consultation, foot care, immunizations, and more.”

She added, “We couldn’t do this work without the dedicated organizations and volunteers who make Project Connect possible.”

Free transportation will be available at Salvation Army and Centennial Towers.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, visit projectconnectgi.org or contact Jennifer Figueroa at jfigueroa@hopeharborgi.org.