Project SEARCH class excels despite pandemic challenges

The coronavirus pandemic changed the faces of work and learning for many, but participants in Grand Island Project SEARCH didn’t let that stop them.
Project SEARCH is a one-year, school-to-work program helping youths with different abilities find gainful employment. Despite the pandemic, the 2019-20 class not only succeeded, but excelled, winning an Excellent Employment Outcome Award honoring the program for 70%-90% employment placement.
Michella Honas, inclusion facilitator for Grand Island Public Schools, said the participants were ready to succeed from the get-go.
“What made this class so special is they were motivated to come to school,” Honas said. “Typically, I have to put in some sort of incentive to get them to come to school and strive for perfect attendance. Not this class.”
Then COVID-19 came along.
“All of a sudden, we are not in Project SEARCH but they desperately wanted to learn,” Honas said.
It took some creativity to make the program work remotely, she explained.
“It was extremely difficult to work on job skills via Zoom, but we got creative and navigated through technology. We would have a class in the morning for the whole group and Fridays we had some sort of Zoom game day,” Honas said. The class focused on job skills such as putting together a resume and interview skills.
Student Nathan Kluth said he and his classmates found ways to thrive in class, despite some spotty internet coverage.
“We still made sure we were figuring out ways to deal with it and get through it,” Kluth said. “While we were doing online classes with the teachers and all the students were making sure they were on time — there were certain times we had to be on and they were willing to get on and learn.”
Honas said class time was something her students enjoyed.
“They all looked forward to that,” she said. “In addition, we had another class in the afternoon to continue our CNA prep classes for two of the boys so they were ready for the state exam.”
Kluth was one of those students.
“Nathan had a strong desire to learn and grow beyond what he already knew,” Honas said. “Nathan challenged himself and took the CNA classes at the college and passed both the written and performance assessments through the state.”
Kluth said Project SEARCH guided him through the application process.
“Project SEARCH helped me fill out applications for nutritional services, then they had me come in for an interview,” he said.
Kluth said he was unsure about participating in Project SEARCH.
“At first I was wasn’t sure if I wanted to do Project SEARCH. But then after I started Project SEARCH right off right away, I began to like Project SEARCH,” he said.
Now Kluth is employed at CHI Health St. Francis as a dietary assistant.
Kyle Piotrowski is another member of the successful group.
“What was unique about Kyle when he was in Project SEARCH, he had a servant heart for our host business. He was always volunteering for special events,” Honas said. Now Piotrowski is employed at St. Francis as a dishwasher.
Erica Stahl, another Project SEARCH participant, is a dishwasher at Barr Middle School.
“They got me this job and I like it. It’s a learning chores thing,” Stahl said. “You’ve got to keep doing your pace as fast as you can.”
Honas said Erica was a team player.
“She was so willing to push herself to be a better candidate for the workforce. She was a great peer model; always willing to help other classmates when they were struggling,” she said.
Lindsey Perez also had a great attitude. Honas said, “She was placed in an internship where the elderly people embraced her ‘bubbly’ personality. She was always passionate about making them feel comfortable and at ease.”
Fittingly, Perez is now employed as a dietary aide at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.
Honas said her student William Wieland knew the importance of working hard right out of the gates.
“He had incredible work ethic. He would always buckle down and get everything accomplished in record time. He was very driven and focused on getting better each day,” she said.
Wieland has found employment as a dishwasher at Balz Sports Bar.
James Young has “an eye for details,” Honas said. “He would find things that didn’t belong or correct a situation if it wasn’t the way it was supposed to be. He had an amazing memory, as well as a great sense of humor.”
Young works at Olive Garden as a busser and at Wave Bonzai Pizza in Hastings.
Spencer Prentice displayed a lot of independence, Honas said, advocating “for his own needs with very little support. He was the friendliest greeter and made new friends quickly at CHI.”
He is employed at Sportsman’s Warehouse.
Through the successes and challenges, one challenge came that the class didn’t expect: the loss of one of their classmates, Macy Carter, who died in June.
Honas said everyone at Project SEARCH remembers her fondly.
“She always got our classroom started off just right with her smiles and laughter,” she said.
Carter had limited use of one hand. The different ability became a powerful learning tool, Honas said.
“We would challenge her to use both hands so her production would increase. She never complained when the tasks were too difficult; she would attempt the tasks repeatedly until she was successful.”
Carter’s passing was “sudden,” Honas said. Every one of her classmates came to her celebration of life visitation or funeral.
“She was the sunshine and joy of our classroom. We will miss her contagious personality,” Honas said. “She is employed as our ‘Forever Angel’ and ‘Protector’ over Project SEARCH.”
There was something extra-special about the entire class, Honas said.
“My job was so easy that year because they were eager to learn, participated in class daily, rarely ever missed school and the relationship skills they had with each other and the remaining staff was so strong,” she said.
