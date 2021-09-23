Project SEARCH class excels despite pandemic challenges

Student Nathan Kluth said he and his classmates found ways to thrive in class, despite some spotty internet coverage.

“We still made sure we were figuring out ways to deal with it and get through it,” Kluth said. “While we were doing online classes with the teachers and all the students were making sure they were on time — there were certain times we had to be on and they were willing to get on and learn.”

Honas said class time was something her students enjoyed.

“They all looked forward to that,” she said. “In addition, we had another class in the afternoon to continue our CNA prep classes for two of the boys so they were ready for the state exam.”

Kluth was one of those students.

“Nathan had a strong desire to learn and grow beyond what he already knew,” Honas said. “Nathan challenged himself and took the CNA classes at the college and passed both the written and performance assessments through the state.”

Kluth said Project SEARCH guided him through the application process.

“Project SEARCH helped me fill out applications for nutritional services, then they had me come in for an interview,” he said.