Project SEARCH finds success

Figuring out what to do after completing high school can sometimes be a challenge — youths with disabilities are no exception, but Project SEARCH is making it easier for young people with different abilities to find their place in the workforce.

Project SEARCH is a one-year, school-to-work program helping the youths gain employment skills and, ideally, a job that fulfills them.

Through Project SEARCH, a combination of classroom instruction, career exploration and workplace immersion get participants on the path to success.

Michelle Honas, inclusion facilitator for Grand Island Public Schools, said entering the workforce can be challenging.

“Transitioning from the high school environment to a professional work environment is difficult — from the way we greet others, to how we dress, to the types of conversations we can have with typical employees, and the work demands of no homework but proving to employers they have initiative to do the work,” she said.

The five-day-a-week, one-year program is for students with disabilities, which starts once the student has completed academic requirements. In addition to classroom work, the participants go on a rotation of different types of work immersion to find out where they best thrive.