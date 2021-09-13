Project SEARCH finds success

Figuring out what to do after completing high school can sometimes be a challenge — youths with disabilities are no exception, but Project SEARCH is making it easier for young people with different abilities to find their place in the workforce.
Project SEARCH is a one-year, school-to-work program helping the youths gain employment skills and, ideally, a job that fulfills them.
Through Project SEARCH, a combination of classroom instruction, career exploration and workplace immersion get participants on the path to success.
Michelle Honas, inclusion facilitator for Grand Island Public Schools, said entering the workforce can be challenging.
“Transitioning from the high school environment to a professional work environment is difficult — from the way we greet others, to how we dress, to the types of conversations we can have with typical employees, and the work demands of no homework but proving to employers they have initiative to do the work,” she said.
The five-day-a-week, one-year program is for students with disabilities, which starts once the student has completed academic requirements. In addition to classroom work, the participants go on a rotation of different types of work immersion to find out where they best thrive.
One of Grand Island’s many Project SEARCH success stories is Erica Stahl, who said she has been working with Grand Island Public School’s Nutrition Services for about two years. Stahl said something like enjoying your job — like hers in the kitchen at Barr Middle School — is important.
“You get to work with all your people, your coworkers, all them are on the good terms.”
Other “soft skills” like communication skills and attitudes are focused on as well.
“(Project SEARCH) helped me a lot,” Stahl said. “They taught me how to be responsible — make sure you come to work on time and things like that.”
Like other Project SEARCH participants, Stahl did internship rotations, which are coordinated with Project SEARCH staff to help businesses understand how they can support the student, including feedback from coworkers and supervisors.
Honas said those involved in Project SEARCH have been innovative and forward-thinking in how to best support the interns.
“We have incorporated so many assistive technology needs that have made each individual employable,” she said. “For example, a reading scanner for those that can’t read, creating unique internship experiences for those in a wheelchair, using an elapsed timer watch for those that can’t manage time, using a communication app on the iPhone for those that are nonverbal to be able to communicate with their employees, or even just a simple visual or checklist to help remind them of the tasks.”
In some cases, individuals with different abilities are reluctant to share their needs and how they feel about their abilities, Honas said.
“Most of the interns come afraid to advocate for themselves or struggle with talking about their disabilities,” she explained.
Honas knows from experience.
“I always talk about my own experiences growing up and how difficult it was for me to advocate for myself. I was born with a severe hearing loss and I always try to use my own experiences to show that it is totally OK to speak up, ask for what you need to be successful and show others your abilities.”
Project SEARCH is all about teamwork, Honas said. She credits many for helping make students like Stahl successful.
“There is an incredible group of people that need recognized,” she said. “Two skills trainers: Mindy Lavalleur and Tracy Claassen … they work tirelessly to problem solve and support the interns into making them more marketable for the workforce. Joan Feeney from DDHS, Felipe Cruz from Vocational Rehabilitation and Kris McMullen, our special education coordinator from GISH, help bridge that transition for our student interns from the educational setting to the workforce once they graduate from the program.”
Of course, Honas said, Project SEARCH couldn’t happen without the involvement of host businesses, like CHI Health St. Francis and GIPS, where Stahl works.
Additionally, a business advisory council meets three or four times per year to offer ideas and guide the program.
The success of the program is tracked carefully. Employment outcomes are made a year following completion, Honas said.
“Currently, I am working on making sure that last year’s class is actively seeking employment or have secured a job before the deadline.”
While there are deadlines to consider and numbers to crunch, it all comes down to quality of life.
“I love watching them grow and becoming confident with themselves from teenagers to young adults,” Honas said.
