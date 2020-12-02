Prolonged intermission: Grand Theatre hopes to continue showing films despite monthslong closure

Despite being closed for nearly nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show will go on at the Grand Theatre.

Craig Hand, president of the Grand Theatre Foundation board, said the theater has been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As businesses were starting to close and notices were being sent out about how contagious COVID-19 is, the board decided to “err on the side of safety” and made the decision to temporarily close.

Hand said the board expected the closure to be “a lot more temporary than it has been.”

“We have had discussions about when to reopen, but Hollywood has pretty much made that decision for us,” he said. “It is very hard to get any new films that are any good because the major markets are all still closed. Until those open — mainly Los Angeles and New York — there will not be any really good films coming out. There will be an occasional one here and there, but we cannot really open it for that; we don’t want to try it right now.”

Hand said it also does not make sense for the Grand to show classic films as the theater has to pay a royalty to show them and it is likely that not many people would attend these screenings, making it impossible to pay the royalty and make a profit.