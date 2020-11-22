Prolonged or intense drought triggers relief options through Livestock Forage Program

If an eligible livestock owner or contract grower who, as a grazed forage crop producer, owns or leases grazing land or pastureland physically located in a county rated by the U.S. Drought Monitor has experienced severe drought (D2) for at least eight consecutive weeks during the normal grazing period, they are eligible to receive assistance in an amount equal to one monthly payment.

They are eligible for assistance of an amount equal to three monthly payments if they experience extreme drought (D3) in any area of the county at any point during the normal grazing period. They are eligible for four monthly payments if they experience extreme drought for at least four weeks or exceptional drought (D4) at any time. Experiencing exceptional drought for four weeks during the normal grazing period qualifies for an amount equal to five monthly payments.

“Since implemented as part of the 2008 Farm Bill, the U.S. Drought Monitor has triggered over $7.3 billion in federal relief to livestock producers through the Livestock Forage Program, said Drought Monitor Author and National Drought Mitigation Center climatologist Brian Fuchs. “The 2020 drought has been the most significant Nebraskans have seen since 2012-2013, and it has triggered relief options in several Nebraska counties already.”

To learn more about eligibility for the Livestock Forage Program, view the Farm Service Agency’s LFP fact sheet online.