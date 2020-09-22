Proposal could improve drainage in southwest Grand Island

CPNRD has approved allowing the drainage into the diversion side channel.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has verbally approved it, as well, Riehle said.

“For formal approval to come from the Army Corps of Engineers, they want a design that is very close to complete, and right now it’s just a concept,” he said. “It shows the elevations that are there. They have looked at how deep the ditches would have to be.”

An agreement from Hall County with the entities involved is needed before the project can begin, Riehle said.

“What the Economic Development Corp., the city and the property owners in the industrial park are wanting is an agreement so they can go to the next level and have a set of plans, get corps engineers’ approval, get railroad’s approval, and move forward,” he said.

There have been no discussions with area landowners yet as the entities are waiting to finalize the project plans.

“There’s some thought that maybe some of the property owners that are impacted by this may be supportive because it’s going to take care of the bottom end of their fields,” Riehle said. “It doesn’t drain very well today and it could make it drain better.”

