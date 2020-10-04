Prosperity Health & Wellness owner combines passion with occupation

Bio-identical hormones are replicas of hormones the body produces, while synthetic hormones are not molecularly identical. Boggs said bio-identical hormones are derived from plants.

“Your dose will be determined based on your needs according to blood tests,” she said.

She said improvements can be seen within three to four months for women and four to six months for men.

Boggs also provides skin care and aesthetic services, including 4D HIFU treatments, which stimulates collagen production, with focused ultrasound technology. She said they also offer laser hair removal with monthly club memberships.

Boggs said she working toward her functional medicine certification and plans to integrate that approach to health care into the services the clinic offers. Functional medicine is a biology–based approach that focuses on identifying and addressing root causes of diseases.

Prosperity Health & Wellness offers telehealth services for new and established patients, and longer appointment times for patients, which allow for “a richer discussion about their health care needs and goals,” Bogg said.

The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is closed on weekends.