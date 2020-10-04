Prosperity Health & Wellness owner combines passion with occupation

Staying well is the focus and priority of many people nowadays. For Brooke Boggs, keeping people well is her passion and occupation.
Boggs is the owner of Prosperity Health & Wellness, a new medical practice in Grand Island. The primary care medical facility, 403 Lexington Circle, offers comprehensive medical care and health care solutions for adults and children of all ages.
“Our focus is on health promotion, preventative cares and chronic disease management,” Boggs said. “Our goal is to help patients get well, stay well and reach their short and long term health goals. ... We strive to provide high quality medical care for every patient we serve.”
Boggs is a board-certified family nurse practitioner. She received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2013. She graduated with her Master of Science in nursing from Georgetown University in 2016.
Before receiving her nurse practitioner license, Brooke worked as a registered nurse in a hospital setting for 10 years.
She is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She has worked in a rural private practice clinic and a federally qualified health center.
“My passion is for preventative, wellness-minded medicine in addition to managing chronic health conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity,” Boggs said.
Aurelia Mendez is a certified nurses aide and medication aide who assists Boggs in clinic operations and help coordinate patient care.
Mendez also provides direct care, serves as lab manager and is the in-house phlebotomist.
Prosperity Health & Wellness services include: Preventative care, including wellness exams and cancer screenings; addressing acute health concerns, such as urinary tract infections, cough and colds, allergies, sinus infections, abdominal pain, etc.; chronic disease management, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, weight management, depression, etc.; on-site lab, pharmacogenomic testing and drug screens; and schools and sports physicals, pre-employment physicals and pre-operative exams.
The clinic also is part of the Every Women Matters program that provides wellness exams, including breast and cervical cancer screenings free of charge for women without health insurance
It also offers bio-identical hormone replacement therapy with EvexiPEL subcutaneous pellets.
“It’s a natural alternative to synthetic hormone replacement therapies, subcutaneous BHRT with pellets uses natural, plant-based extracts that are compatible with your body’s biological makeup,” Boggs said.
Boggs said hormone imbalance can lead to symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog, sleep issues, decreased libido, weight gain, hot flashes and depression, irritability and anxiety.
Bio-identical hormones are replicas of hormones the body produces, while synthetic hormones are not molecularly identical. Boggs said bio-identical hormones are derived from plants.
“Your dose will be determined based on your needs according to blood tests,” she said.
She said improvements can be seen within three to four months for women and four to six months for men.
Boggs also provides skin care and aesthetic services, including 4D HIFU treatments, which stimulates collagen production, with focused ultrasound technology. She said they also offer laser hair removal with monthly club memberships.
Boggs said she working toward her functional medicine certification and plans to integrate that approach to health care into the services the clinic offers. Functional medicine is a biology–based approach that focuses on identifying and addressing root causes of diseases.
Prosperity Health & Wellness offers telehealth services for new and established patients, and longer appointment times for patients, which allow for “a richer discussion about their health care needs and goals,” Bogg said.
The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is closed on weekends.
To make an appointment, call 308-227-6119. The clinic accepts most major insurances and cash pay options are also available.
For more information, check www.prosperityhealthandwellnessclinic.com. The clinic also has a Facebook page.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.