Proving naysayers wrong: Marquette organic grain business shows ‘it can be done’

Vetter said the outlook for organic grains is full of potential.

“I expect to see growth. We have a shortage right now,” he said, citing the organic soybean market as an example. “There are some big trade disputes going on with the supply of organic soybeans coming out of India, which it looks like have been artificially price supported. They really undercut the market and the price for domestic growers — at one point about 60%, I believe, with the highest number of the soybeans that were used to make organic feed or feed ingredients in processing are imported, because when there wasn’t enough domestic supply when it could have been grown here.”

Vetter also said organic product companies seem to have an especially high standard for what goes into their products.

“We’ve got companies that are committed that we do work with to using high quality ingredients, and they’re willing to pay what it takes to do that. They’re willing to pay a fair price, but their standards are high and they demand a lot. Sometimes they’re frustrating to work with, but that’s the kind of company you want to work for.”

While Grain Place Foods has been an immense success in terms of pounds and production, for Vetter it’s something else he finds most satisfying.