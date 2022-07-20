PSC dismisses complaint against St. Libory grain company

The Nebraska Public Service Commission has dismissed a complaint against Union Grain Co. of St. Libory.

“The company has worked with our grain department to rectify the situation that led to the complaint, paid a penalty and agreed to operate its facility in accordance with the department’s rules and regulations,” Commission Chair Dan Watermeier said in a Tuesday news release.

In May, the PSC filed a complaint against Union Grain Co. for violation of the Grain Warehouse Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. § 88-543, which prohibits warehouse licensees from operating with less grain in the warehouse than outstanding receipts issued for grain stored by valid owners, depositors or storers of grain in the licensed warehouse.

Two audits conducted by the PSC grain department found Union Grain Co. oversold in corn on several occasions.

PSC’s grain warehouse department filed a complaint against Union Grain Co. on May 10.

Grain warehouses are generally regulated by the PSC pursuant to the Grain Warehouse Act and the Nebraska Administrative Code Title 291, Chapter 8 of the Commission’s Rules and Regulations.