Psychic medium helps others ‘stand in their own power’

Psychic Medium Kristi Pederson visited Grand Island’s A Higher Plane Saturday for a discussion and for signings of her new book, “Between Earth & Heaven, A Beginner’s Guide to Living a Spiritual Life.”

Pederson also did psychic readings as part of A Higher Plane’s “Psychic Saturday” event.

The book provides an overview of different healing modalities and aims to help people better understand the spiritualist world, Pederson said.

“What I’m finding is, the veil is thinning between this world and the next world, and more and more people are having paranormal experiences” she said. “They might be seeing a deceased loved one or having a premonition about something, or just be drawn to crystals or to essential oils, or reiki, and they don’t know where to go.”

A medium is someone who can talk to those who have “crossed over,” Pederson explained, and a psychic is someone who can read someone’s energy, and predict into the future for them and talk to their spirit guides.

“Every medium is a psychic, but not every psychic is a medium,” she said. “Some people are psychic and can read people’s energies, but they can’t talk to deceased loved ones.”