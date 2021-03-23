Public alerted to possibility of more severe weather this spring

Custer and Perkins counties each had three reported tornadoes. That was the most for any county.

There were 11 days last year on which there was a confirmed tornado. There were at least five confirmed tornadoes on both June 8 and July 8. The first tornado of the year was reported on May 22 in Gage County. The last tornado was on Aug. 14 in Clay County.

The most tornadoes were recorded in May and June, with 34 of the state’s 51 confirmed tornadoes.

Along with tornadoes, thunderstorms can also produce deadly hail, heavy rains and strong winds.

Last year in Nebraska, according to the weather service, the largest hail recorded was 3.5 inches in diameter on Aug. 15 in Box Butte County.

The strongest wind gusts recorded were 100 mph on July 10 in Custer County and 94 mph on July 8 in Cheyenne County.

This year already has seen highly volatile weather with Nebraska going from above-normal temperatures to start the year off to a frigid February with nearly 14 inches of snow and several days when the temperature was more than 20 degrees below zero. Then came the heavy rainfall in March that could total nearly 8 inches for Grand Island by the end of the month.