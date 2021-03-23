Public alerted to possibility of more severe weather this spring

Severe weather is a pretty serious thing.
And the threat of severe weather is increasing across Nebraska and the U.S.
The National Weather Service in Hastings says there could be an uptick of severe weather this spring.
Last year, NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) reported that there were 22 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters across the United States. That shattered the previous annual record of 16 events, which occurred in 2017 and 2011.
NCEI said that included a record seven severe disasters linked to tropical cyclones, 13 linked to severe storms, one to drought and one to wildfires. The 22 events cost the nation a combined $95 billion in damages.
Adding the 2020 events to the record that began in 1980, NCEI said the U.S. has sustained 285 weather and climate disasters during which the overall damage costs reached or exceeded $1 billion. (All cost estimates are adjusted based on the Consumer Price Index as of December 2020).
The cumulative cost for these 285 events exceeds $1.875 trillion.
And Nebraska is not immune to severe weather, from 1980’s “Night of the Twisters” in Grand Island to the 2012 drought to 2019 historic floods. Because of warm, dry weather last year, there were numerous wildfires across Nebraska.
That is why Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Week is observed every spring. This year it is March 22-26. The National Weather Service wants people to develop a severe weather plan for home, office and learn more about how severe storms are becoming more deadly and costly to society.
Among the deadliest aspects of spring and summer weather are tornadoes.
According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, 2020 was a “down” year for tornadoes in Nebraska. There were only 21 tornadoes reported in the state, less than half of the 30-year average of 51. The majority of the tornadoes were in central and western Nebraska.
The weather service reported that during the last 15 years, tornadoes have decreased across the state on a yearly basis. But that doesn’t mean that people should let their guard down when it comes to tornadoes.
To help get people prepared for the possibility of tornadoes, there will be a statewide tornado safety drill at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Families and businesses are asked to participate in the tornado drill and develop a safety plan.
Last year’s 21 statewide tornadoes resulted in no deaths. The longest traced tornado was in Merrick County at 4.2 miles on July 8. The greatest width was a 250-yard tornado in Dawes County on July 2. That was also the strongest rated tornado at EF2.
Custer and Perkins counties each had three reported tornadoes. That was the most for any county.
There were 11 days last year on which there was a confirmed tornado. There were at least five confirmed tornadoes on both June 8 and July 8. The first tornado of the year was reported on May 22 in Gage County. The last tornado was on Aug. 14 in Clay County.
The most tornadoes were recorded in May and June, with 34 of the state’s 51 confirmed tornadoes.
Along with tornadoes, thunderstorms can also produce deadly hail, heavy rains and strong winds.
Last year in Nebraska, according to the weather service, the largest hail recorded was 3.5 inches in diameter on Aug. 15 in Box Butte County.
The strongest wind gusts recorded were 100 mph on July 10 in Custer County and 94 mph on July 8 in Cheyenne County.
This year already has seen highly volatile weather with Nebraska going from above-normal temperatures to start the year off to a frigid February with nearly 14 inches of snow and several days when the temperature was more than 20 degrees below zero. Then came the heavy rainfall in March that could total nearly 8 inches for Grand Island by the end of the month.
When it comes to the 2021 spring and summer climate outlook, the weather service said the spring favors above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation across the state. The outlook is based on La Niña conditions across the tropical Pacific Ocean that influences jet stream position and regional weather.
When it comes to severe weather, with this being a La Niña year, studies show conditions favor the development of severe storms across parts of Nebraska. Overall, spring conditions could be warmer and drier than normal across the local area, with a possible uptick in severe weather.
For information about severe weather week visit the weather.gov.