Public invited to help lay wreaths at Grand Island's Veterans Cemetery

Grand Island Express and VFW Auxiliary 1347 are partnering to bring the Wreaths Across America ceremony to Grand Island at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery at the corner of Webb Road and Capital Avenue.

After the ceremony, participants will place wreaths on the 1,400 graves.

The ceremony includes the presentation of ceremonial wreaths for each branch of the service and for POW/MIA and killed in action/wounded in action service members. All are invited to the ceremony and to help place wreaths on the grave sites.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Parking is available at the cemetery and at the strip mall on Webb Road.

The Wreaths Across America project was founded in 2007 and its purpose is to remember our veterans who have fallen, to honor those who have served and are serving, and to teach our children the value of freedom. The wreaths are meant to symbolize these three values: remember, honor and teach.

This year there are more than 2,700 participating locations across American and in Europe.

“Our Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery serves as the final resting place for Nebraska veterans dating back to the Civil War,” according to a news release from VFW Auxiliary 1347. “There are veterans buried here that enlisted or were drafted, but they were all aware that they might be called upon by their country to pay the ultimate sacrifice to assure our nation’s freedom. It is our hope that those who participate in the ceremony or those that drive by the cemetery will pause for a moment to reflect on the many freedoms they enjoy as a result of the sacrifices made by our men and women in the service.”